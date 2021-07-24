On Air: Of Consuming Interest
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

The Associated Press
July 24, 2021 9:29 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 8 5
Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 2 0
Turner ss 4 0 2 2 Hays rf 4 1 1 1
Soto rf 4 1 1 1 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 1
Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle dh 3 1 2 1
Zimmerman dh 4 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0
Harrison 3b-lf 4 1 2 0 Severino c 3 0 1 1
Parra lf 2 0 0 0 Franco 3b 2 0 0 1
a-Kieboom ph-3b 1 1 0 0 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0
Barrera c 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0
Stevenson cf 2 0 0 0
b-Robles ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Washington 000 000 120 3
Baltimore 100 103 00x 5

DP_Washington 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Washington 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Turner (17), Harrison (19), Mullins (28), Hays (15), Mountcastle (16). HR_Soto (17), Mancini (17), Mountcastle (16). SF_Franco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Lester, L, 3-5 5 3 3 3 1 2
Voth 1 3 2 2 1 2
Clay 1 1 0 0 0 0
Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2
Baltimore
Harvey, W, 5-10 6 1 0 0 0 4
Plutko 1 2 2 2 0 0
Scott 1 1 1 1 0 2
Tate, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

Lester pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Plutko pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Scott 2 (Kieboom,Barrera).

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Joe West.

T_2:41. A_30,898 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon