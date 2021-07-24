Baltimore 5, Washington 3

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|5
|3
|
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Soto rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mancini 1b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Zimmerman dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Harrison 3b-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Severino c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Parra lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|a-Kieboom ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Robles ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|000
|000
|120
|—
|3
|Baltimore
|100
|103
|00x
|—
|5
DP_Washington 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Washington 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Turner (17), Harrison (19), Mullins (28), Hays (15), Mountcastle (16). HR_Soto (17), Mancini (17), Mountcastle (16). SF_Franco (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester, L, 3-5
|5
|
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Voth
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Clay
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hudson
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harvey, W, 5-10
|6
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Plutko
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Tate, S, 2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Lester pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Plutko pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Scott 2 (Kieboom,Barrera).
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Joe West.
T_2:41. A_30,898 (45,971).
