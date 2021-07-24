Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Washington Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 3 5 3 Totals 30 5 8 5 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 2 0 Turner ss 4 0 2 2 Hays rf 4 1 1 1 Soto rf 4 1 1 1 Mancini 1b 4 2 2 1 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 Mountcastle dh 3 1 2 1 Zimmerman dh 4 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 0 0 0 Harrison 3b-lf 4 1 2 0 Severino c 3 0 1 1 Parra lf 2 0 0 0 Franco 3b 2 0 0 1 a-Kieboom ph-3b 1 1 0 0 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0 Barrera c 2 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 3 0 0 0 Stevenson cf 2 0 0 0 b-Robles ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Washington 000 000 120 — 3 Baltimore 100 103 00x — 5

DP_Washington 1, Baltimore 0. LOB_Washington 4, Baltimore 4. 2B_Turner (17), Harrison (19), Mullins (28), Hays (15), Mountcastle (16). HR_Soto (17), Mancini (17), Mountcastle (16). SF_Franco (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Lester, L, 3-5 5 3 3 3 1 2 Voth 1 3 2 2 1 2 Clay 1 1 0 0 0 0 Hudson 1 1 0 0 0 2

Baltimore Harvey, W, 5-10 6 1 0 0 0 4 Plutko 1 2 2 2 0 0 Scott 1 1 1 1 0 2 Tate, S, 2-2 1 1 0 0 0 2

Lester pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Plutko pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Scott 2 (Kieboom,Barrera).

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Joe West.

T_2:41. A_30,898 (45,971).

