Baltimore 5, Washington 4

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|
|Escobar 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Zimmerman dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Harrison lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Leyba 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rivera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Barrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Washington
|100
|003
|000
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|110
|100
|002
|—
|5
DP_Washington 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Washington 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Escobar (4). HR_Zimmerman (11), Mancini (18), Franco (10), McKenna (1). SF_Valaika (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Espino
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Finnegan H,9
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hudson H,13
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand L,5-4 BS,20-24
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Means
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Valdez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Sulser W,3-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Valdez pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Means 3 (Escobar,Escobar,Harrison), Hand (Franco). WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Joe West; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:18. A_15,690 (45,971).
