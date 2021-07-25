On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 4:40 pm
< a min read
      
Washington Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 31 5 9 5
Escobar 2b 3 2 2 0 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0
Turner ss 5 1 2 0 Mancini dh 4 1 2 1
Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Bell 1b 5 0 2 0 Stewart rf 4 0 1 0
Zimmerman dh 4 1 1 4 Franco 3b 3 2 1 1
Harrison lf 2 0 0 0 McKenna lf 4 2 2 1
Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Leyba 2b 2 0 0 0
Rivera c 3 0 0 0 Hays ph 0 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss 2 0 1 1
Barrera c 0 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Urías ph 1 0 0 1
Washington 100 003 000 4
Baltimore 110 100 002 5

DP_Washington 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Washington 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Escobar (4). HR_Zimmerman (11), Mancini (18), Franco (10), McKenna (1). SF_Valaika (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Espino 5 5 3 3 1 6
Finnegan H,9 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Hudson H,13 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2
Hand L,5-4 BS,20-24 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Baltimore
Means 6 2-3 5 4 4 1 2
Fry 1 1 0 0 1 3
Valdez 1 1 0 0 2 1
Sulser W,3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Valdez pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Means 3 (Escobar,Escobar,Harrison), Hand (Franco). WP_Fry.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Joe West; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:18. A_15,690 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon