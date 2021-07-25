Baltimore 5, Washington 4

Washington Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 4 7 4 Totals 31 5 9 5 Escobar 2b 3 2 2 0 Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 Turner ss 5 1 2 0 Mancini dh 4 1 2 1 Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Bell 1b 5 0 2 0 Stewart rf 4 0 1 0 Zimmerman dh 4 1 1 4 Franco 3b 3 2 1 1 Harrison lf 2 0 0 0 McKenna lf 4 2 2 1 Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 Leyba 2b 2 0 0 0 Rivera c 3 0 0 0 Hays ph 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss 2 0 1 1 Barrera c 0 0 0 0 Wynns c 3 0 0 0 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 Urías ph 1 0 0 1

Washington 100 003 000 — 4 Baltimore 110 100 002 — 5

DP_Washington 2, Baltimore 1. LOB_Washington 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Escobar (4). HR_Zimmerman (11), Mancini (18), Franco (10), McKenna (1). SF_Valaika (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Espino 5 5 3 3 1 6 Finnegan H,9 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Hudson H,13 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 Hand L,5-4 BS,20-24 1-3 1 2 2 1 0

Baltimore Means 6 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 Fry 1 1 0 0 1 3 Valdez 1 1 0 0 2 1 Sulser W,3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Fry pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Valdez pitched to 4 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Means 3 (Escobar,Escobar,Harrison), Hand (Franco). WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Joe West; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:18. A_15,690 (45,971).

