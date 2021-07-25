On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 4:40 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 7 4 4 6
Escobar 2b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .280
Turner ss 5 1 2 0 0 2 .319
Soto rf 3 0 0 0 2 1 .295
Bell 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .247
Zimmerman dh 4 1 1 4 0 1 .230
Harrison lf 2 0 0 0 1 0 .283
Kieboom 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Rivera c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .253
Barrera c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 5 9 5 3 10
Mullins cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .317
Mancini dh 4 1 2 1 0 1 .266
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .249
Stewart rf 4 0 1 0 0 3 .205
Franco 3b 3 2 1 1 0 0 .218
McKenna lf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .183
Leyba 2b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .192
Hays ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .249
Valaika ss 2 0 1 1 1 1 .197
Wynns c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .169
Urías ph 1 0 0 1 0 0 .274
Washington 100 003 000_4 7 0
Baltimore 110 100 002_5 9 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-flied out for Rivera in the 8th. b-walked for Leyba in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Wynns in the 9th.

LOB_Washington 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Escobar (4). HR_Zimmerman (11), off Means; Mancini (18), off Espino; Franco (10), off Espino; McKenna (1), off Espino. RBIs_Zimmerman 4 (32), Mancini (59), Franco (44), McKenna (5), Valaika (19), Urías (21). CS_Mullins (7). SF_Valaika.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Harrison, Turner, Hernandez, Bell); Baltimore 1 (Stewart). RISP_Washington 1 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Mountcastle. GIDP_Zimmerman, Mountcastle, Mullins.

DP_Washington 2 (Turner, Bell; Escobar, Turner, Bell); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Leyba, Mountcastle).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino 5 5 3 3 1 6 79 3.21
Finnegan H,9 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 3.55
Hudson H,13 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 2 25 2.27
Hand L,5-4 BS,20-24 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 16 3.05
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Means 6 2-3 5 4 4 1 2 87 2.94
Fry 1 1 0 0 1 3 23 3.49
Valdez 1 1 0 0 2 1 26 5.71
Sulser W,3-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 2.97

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 1-0, Fry 1-0, Valdez 2-0, Sulser 2-0. HBP_Means 3 (Escobar,Escobar,Harrison), Hand (Franco). WP_Fry.

Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Joe West; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:18. A_15,690 (45,971).

Sports News

