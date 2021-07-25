Baltimore 5, Washington 4

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|7
|4
|4
|6
|
|Escobar 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.319
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.295
|Bell 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|Zimmerman dh
|4
|1
|1
|4
|0
|1
|.230
|Harrison lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.283
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Rivera c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Barrera c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|5
|9
|5
|3
|10
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.317
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Stewart rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.205
|Franco 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.218
|McKenna lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.183
|Leyba 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Hays ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.249
|Valaika ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.197
|Wynns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|Urías ph
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Washington
|100
|003
|000_4
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|110
|100
|002_5
|9
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-flied out for Rivera in the 8th. b-walked for Leyba in the 9th. c-pinch hit for Wynns in the 9th.
LOB_Washington 9, Baltimore 6. 2B_Escobar (4). HR_Zimmerman (11), off Means; Mancini (18), off Espino; Franco (10), off Espino; McKenna (1), off Espino. RBIs_Zimmerman 4 (32), Mancini (59), Franco (44), McKenna (5), Valaika (19), Urías (21). CS_Mullins (7). SF_Valaika.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 5 (Harrison, Turner, Hernandez, Bell); Baltimore 1 (Stewart). RISP_Washington 1 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Mountcastle. GIDP_Zimmerman, Mountcastle, Mullins.
DP_Washington 2 (Turner, Bell; Escobar, Turner, Bell); Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Leyba, Mountcastle).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|1
|6
|79
|3.21
|Finnegan H,9
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.55
|Hudson H,13
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.27
|Hand L,5-4 BS,20-24
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|16
|3.05
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Means
|6
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|1
|2
|87
|2.94
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|23
|3.49
|Valdez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|26
|5.71
|Sulser W,3-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2.97
Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 1-0, Fry 1-0, Valdez 2-0, Sulser 2-0. HBP_Means 3 (Escobar,Escobar,Harrison), Hand (Franco). WP_Fry.
Umpires_Home, Edwin Moscoso; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Joe West; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:18. A_15,690 (45,971).
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments