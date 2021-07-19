Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 10:35 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 6 9 6 3 11
Hays lf-rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .254
Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 1 2 .258
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .249
Santander rf 2 1 0 1 1 2 .226
Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Urías ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286
Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227
McKenna cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .181
Valaika 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .189
Gutierrez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .200
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 5 1 3 10
Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .211
Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .252
Díaz dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .252
Bruján ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .059
Meadows lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .238
Arozarena rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .248
Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .277
Zunino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Mejía c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248
Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .245
Walls ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224
Baltimore 200 004 000_6 9 0
Tampa Bay 000 001 000_1 5 1

a-struck out for Díaz in the 6th.

E_Lowe (7). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mountcastle (15), Hays (12), Arozarena (16). RBIs_Mountcastle (51), Santander (25), Valaika 2 (15), Gutierrez (2), Hays (32), Arozarena (42). SB_Mountcastle (4). CS_Arozarena (7). SF_Santander.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Severino, Santander, Mountcastle 2, Mancini); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Wendle). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Urías, McKenna. GIDP_Walls.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Urías, Mountcastle).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Watkins W,2-0 6 4 1 1 2 7 92 1.65
Sulser 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.12
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.82
Wells 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.92
Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Yarbrough L,6-4 5 2-3 8 6 6 2 5 108 4.59
Wisler 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.61
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.97
Rasmussen 2 0 0 0 1 2 27 4.97

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Wisler 1-1. HBP_Watkins (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:09. A_9,922 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico