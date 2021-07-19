Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 6 9 6 3 11 Hays lf-rf 5 1 3 1 0 0 .254 Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 1 2 .258 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .249 Santander rf 2 1 0 1 1 2 .226 Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Urías ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .286 Severino c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .227 McKenna cf-lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .181 Valaika 2b 4 1 1 2 0 1 .189 Gutierrez 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .200

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 3 10 Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .211 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .252 Díaz dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .252 Bruján ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .059 Meadows lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .238 Arozarena rf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .248 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .277 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .196 Mejía c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .248 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Walls ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .224

Baltimore 200 004 000_6 9 0 Tampa Bay 000 001 000_1 5 1

a-struck out for Díaz in the 6th.

E_Lowe (7). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mountcastle (15), Hays (12), Arozarena (16). RBIs_Mountcastle (51), Santander (25), Valaika 2 (15), Gutierrez (2), Hays (32), Arozarena (42). SB_Mountcastle (4). CS_Arozarena (7). SF_Santander.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Severino, Santander, Mountcastle 2, Mancini); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Wendle). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Urías, McKenna. GIDP_Walls.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Urías, Mountcastle).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins W,2-0 6 4 1 1 2 7 92 1.65 Sulser 1 1 0 0 1 0 15 3.12 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.82 Wells 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 3.92

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Yarbrough L,6-4 5 2-3 8 6 6 2 5 108 4.59 Wisler 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 0.61 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 2.97 Rasmussen 2 0 0 0 1 2 27 4.97

Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Wisler 1-1. HBP_Watkins (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:09. A_9,922 (25,000).

