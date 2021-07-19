Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|3
|11
|
|Hays lf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.249
|Santander rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.226
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.227
|McKenna cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.181
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.189
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.200
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|3
|10
|
|Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.211
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.252
|Díaz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Bruján ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.059
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.238
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.248
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.277
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.224
|Baltimore
|200
|004
|000_6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|000_1
|5
|1
a-struck out for Díaz in the 6th.
E_Lowe (7). LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mountcastle (15), Hays (12), Arozarena (16). RBIs_Mountcastle (51), Santander (25), Valaika 2 (15), Gutierrez (2), Hays (32), Arozarena (42). SB_Mountcastle (4). CS_Arozarena (7). SF_Santander.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 5 (Severino, Santander, Mountcastle 2, Mancini); Tampa Bay 2 (Díaz, Wendle). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 13; Tampa Bay 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Urías, McKenna. GIDP_Walls.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Valaika, Urías, Mountcastle).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins W,2-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|92
|1.65
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|3.12
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.82
|Wells
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|3.92
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Yarbrough L,6-4
|5
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|5
|108
|4.59
|Wisler
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.61
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|2.97
|Rasmussen
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|4.97
Inherited runners-scored_Fry 1-0, Wisler 1-1. HBP_Watkins (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:09. A_9,922 (25,000).
