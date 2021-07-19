Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

|Baltimore
|Tampa Bay
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|6
|9
|6
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|Hays lf-rf
|5
|1
|3
|1
|Lowe 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Choi 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Mountcastle 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Díaz dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Santander rf
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Bruján ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Meadows lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Arozarena rf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Severino c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Wendle 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McKenna cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valaika 2b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Gutierrez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Kiermaier cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walls ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|200
|004
|000
|—
|6
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Lowe (7). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mountcastle (15), Hays (12), Arozarena (16). SB_Mountcastle (4). SF_Santander (4).
|Baltimore
|Watkins W,2-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Sulser
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wells
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tampa Bay
|Yarbrough L,6-4
|5
|2-3
|8
|6
|6
|2
|5
|Wisler
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rasmussen
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Sulser pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Watkins (Lowe).
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:09. A_9,922 (25,000).
