Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 10:35 pm
< a min read
      
Baltimore Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 30 1 5 1
Hays lf-rf 5 1 3 1 Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0
Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0
Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 1 Díaz dh 2 0 0 0
Santander rf 2 1 0 1 Bruján ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 1 0 0
Urías ss 4 1 1 0 Arozarena rf 4 0 2 1
Severino c 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0
McKenna cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 1 0 0 0
Valaika 2b 4 1 1 2 Mejía c 3 0 1 0
Gutierrez 3b 3 1 1 1 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0
Walls ss 3 0 0 0
Baltimore 200 004 000 6
Tampa Bay 000 001 000 1

E_Lowe (7). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mountcastle (15), Hays (12), Arozarena (16). SB_Mountcastle (4). SF_Santander (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Watkins W,2-0 6 4 1 1 2 7
Sulser 1 1 0 0 1 0
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1
Wells 1 0 0 0 0 2
Tampa Bay
Yarbrough L,6-4 5 2-3 8 6 6 2 5
Wisler 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 3
Rasmussen 2 0 0 0 1 2

Sulser pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Watkins (Lowe).

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:09. A_9,922 (25,000).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Indian Health Service Chief Clinical Consultant for Infectious Diseases honored by state of New Mexico