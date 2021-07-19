Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 30 1 5 1 Hays lf-rf 5 1 3 1 Lowe 2b 2 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 2 0 Choi 1b 3 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 5 0 1 1 Díaz dh 2 0 0 0 Santander rf 2 1 0 1 Bruján ph-dh 2 0 0 0 Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 Meadows lf 3 1 0 0 Urías ss 4 1 1 0 Arozarena rf 4 0 2 1 Severino c 4 0 0 0 Wendle 3b 4 0 0 0 McKenna cf-lf 4 0 0 0 Zunino c 1 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 1 1 2 Mejía c 3 0 1 0 Gutierrez 3b 3 1 1 1 Kiermaier cf 3 0 1 0 Walls ss 3 0 0 0

Baltimore 200 004 000 — 6 Tampa Bay 000 001 000 — 1

E_Lowe (7). DP_Baltimore 1, Tampa Bay 0. LOB_Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 6. 2B_Mountcastle (15), Hays (12), Arozarena (16). SB_Mountcastle (4). SF_Santander (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Watkins W,2-0 6 4 1 1 2 7 Sulser 1 1 0 0 1 0 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 Wells 1 0 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay Yarbrough L,6-4 5 2-3 8 6 6 2 5 Wisler 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 3 Rasmussen 2 0 0 0 1 2

Sulser pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Watkins (Lowe).

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Brian O’Nora; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:09. A_9,922 (25,000).

