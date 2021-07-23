Baltimore 6, Washington 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 3 11 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .316 Soto rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .299 Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .248 Zimmerman dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .235 Harrison 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282 Parra lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .259 Barrera c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Stevenson cf 2 0 1 0 1 1 .229

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 6 6 6 1 4 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .313 Hays rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .249 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 0 1 .261 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Urías ss 4 1 1 2 0 1 .285 Severino c 1 0 0 1 1 0 .227 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .218 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .173 Valaika 2b 3 2 2 2 0 0 .196

Washington 000 100 000_1 5 1 Baltimore 000 212 10x_6 6 0

E_Bell (2). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 2. 2B_Stevenson (4), Mullins (27), Hays (14), Mancini (20). HR_Bell (15), off López; Valaika (3), off Corbin; Valaika (4), off Suero. RBIs_Bell (46), Hays (34), Urías 2 (20), Valaika 2 (18), Severino (21). SB_Urías (1). SF_Severino.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Stevenson, Soto, Turner); Baltimore 1 (Franco). RISP_Washington 0 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Mountcastle 2.

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, L, 6-9 5 1-3 5 5 4 1 4 91 5.71 Suero 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 20 5.28 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.54

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 3 82 5.84 Fry, W, 4-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 20 3.58 Sulser 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 20 3.00 Scott, H, 14 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 15 2.97 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.20

Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1, Fry 1-0, Scott 2-0. PB_Severino (9).

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:47. A_17,022 (45,971).

