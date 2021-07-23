Baltimore 6, Washington 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|11
|
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.316
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.299
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.248
|Zimmerman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.235
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Barrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|1
|4
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.249
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.285
|Severino c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.227
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Valaika 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.196
|Washington
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|212
|10x_6
|6
|0
E_Bell (2). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 2. 2B_Stevenson (4), Mullins (27), Hays (14), Mancini (20). HR_Bell (15), off López; Valaika (3), off Corbin; Valaika (4), off Suero. RBIs_Bell (46), Hays (34), Urías 2 (20), Valaika 2 (18), Severino (21). SB_Urías (1). SF_Severino.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Stevenson, Soto, Turner); Baltimore 1 (Franco). RISP_Washington 0 for 8; Baltimore 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Mountcastle 2.
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, L, 6-9
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|4
|1
|4
|91
|5.71
|Suero
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|20
|5.28
|Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.54
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|82
|5.84
|Fry, W, 4-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|3.58
|Sulser
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|20
|3.00
|Scott, H, 14
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|2.97
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|4.20
Inherited runners-scored_Suero 1-1, Fry 1-0, Scott 2-0. PB_Severino (9).
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:47. A_17,022 (45,971).
