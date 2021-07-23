Trending:
Baltimore 6, Washington 1

The Associated Press
July 23, 2021 10:13 pm
Washington Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 30 6 6 6
Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 1 1 1
Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0
Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0
Zimmerman dh 3 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 1 1 2
Harrison 3b 4 0 1 0 Severino c 1 0 0 1
Parra lf 4 0 2 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0
Barrera c 4 0 0 0 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0
Stevenson cf 2 0 1 0 Valaika 2b 3 2 2 2
Washington 000 100 000 1
Baltimore 000 212 10x 6

E_Bell (2). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 2. 2B_Stevenson (4), Mullins (27), Hays (14), Mancini (20). HR_Bell (15), Valaika 2 (4). SB_Urías (1). SF_Severino (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin, L, 6-9 5 1-3 5 5 4 1 4
Suero 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0
Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
López 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 3
Fry, W, 4-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Sulser 2-3 1 0 0 1 2
Scott, H, 14 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:47. A_17,022 (45,971).

