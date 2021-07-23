Baltimore 6, Washington 1

Washington Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 30 6 6 6 Escobar 2b 4 0 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 Turner ss 4 0 0 0 Hays rf 4 1 1 1 Soto rf 3 0 0 0 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 1 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 0 0 Zimmerman dh 3 0 0 0 Urías ss 4 1 1 2 Harrison 3b 4 0 1 0 Severino c 1 0 0 1 Parra lf 4 0 2 0 Franco 3b 3 0 0 0 Barrera c 4 0 0 0 McKenna lf 3 0 0 0 Stevenson cf 2 0 1 0 Valaika 2b 3 2 2 2

Washington 000 100 000 — 1 Baltimore 000 212 10x — 6

E_Bell (2). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 2. 2B_Stevenson (4), Mullins (27), Hays (14), Mancini (20). HR_Bell (15), Valaika 2 (4). SB_Urías (1). SF_Severino (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Corbin, L, 6-9 5 1-3 5 5 4 1 4 Suero 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 0 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 0

Baltimore López 4 2-3 4 1 1 2 3 Fry, W, 4-3 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Sulser 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 Scott, H, 14 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Tate 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.

T_2:47. A_17,022 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.