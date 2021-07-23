Baltimore 6, Washington 1

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|6
|6
|
|Escobar 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Turner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Soto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Harrison 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Severino c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Parra lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barrera c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Washington
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|212
|10x
|—
|6
E_Bell (2). LOB_Washington 7, Baltimore 2. 2B_Stevenson (4), Mullins (27), Hays (14), Mancini (20). HR_Bell (15), Valaika 2 (4). SB_Urías (1). SF_Severino (2).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Corbin, L, 6-9
|5
|1-3
|5
|5
|4
|1
|4
|Suero
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Fry, W, 4-3
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Sulser
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Scott, H, 14
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tate
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Edwin Moscoso; Third, Bruce Dreckman.
T_2:47. A_17,022 (45,971).
