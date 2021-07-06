Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 10:24 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 36 7 11 6
Semien 2b 4 1 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 2
Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 Hays lf-rf 5 0 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 2 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0
Springer cf 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 0
Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 2
Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0
Grichuk rf 4 2 2 1 Urías ss 4 1 2 0
Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 3 2 Severino c 3 1 1 2
McGuire c 4 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 0 2 0
Leyba 3b 4 1 1 0
Toronto 100 000 112 5
Baltimore 000 250 00x 7

E_Bichette (15). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Hays (9), Mountcastle (14). HR_Grichuk (16), Guerrero Jr. (28), Gurriel Jr. (10), Severino (4), Mullins (16), Santander (6). SF_Guerrero Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Matz L,7-4 4 6 4 3 0 4
Thornton 2-3 3 3 3 0 1
Saucedo 2-3 1 0 0 1 0
Barnes 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2
Baltimore
Watkins W,1-0 5 3 1 1 3 2
Tate 2 2 1 1 0 2
Scott 1 1 1 1 0 1
Wells 1 2 2 2 0 1

Matz pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Barnes (Mancini). WP_Thornton.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:03. A_7,388 (45,971).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|6 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New DHS Deputy Secretary John Tien takes part in his first naturalization ceremony