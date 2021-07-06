Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Toronto Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 36 7 11 6 Semien 2b 4 1 0 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 Hays lf-rf 5 0 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 2 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 Springer cf 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 0 Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 2 Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 2 2 1 Urías ss 4 1 2 0 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 3 2 Severino c 3 1 1 2 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 Valaika 2b 4 0 2 0 Leyba 3b 4 1 1 0

Toronto 100 000 112 — 5 Baltimore 000 250 00x — 7

E_Bichette (15). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Hays (9), Mountcastle (14). HR_Grichuk (16), Guerrero Jr. (28), Gurriel Jr. (10), Severino (4), Mullins (16), Santander (6). SF_Guerrero Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Matz L,7-4 4 6 4 3 0 4 Thornton 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 Saucedo 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 Barnes 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2

Baltimore Watkins W,1-0 5 3 1 1 3 2 Tate 2 2 1 1 0 2 Scott 1 1 1 1 0 1 Wells 1 2 2 2 0 1

Matz pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Barnes (Mancini). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:03. A_7,388 (45,971).

