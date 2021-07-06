Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hays lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hernández dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Severino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Leyba 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Toronto
|100
|000
|112
|—
|5
|Baltimore
|000
|250
|00x
|—
|7
E_Bichette (15). DP_Toronto 0, Baltimore 1. LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Hays (9), Mountcastle (14). HR_Grichuk (16), Guerrero Jr. (28), Gurriel Jr. (10), Severino (4), Mullins (16), Santander (6). SF_Guerrero Jr. (2).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Matz L,7-4
|4
|
|6
|4
|3
|0
|4
|Thornton
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Saucedo
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Barnes
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Watkins W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Tate
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Wells
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
Matz pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Barnes (Mancini). WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:03. A_7,388 (45,971).
