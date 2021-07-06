Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 5 8 5 3 6 Semien 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .282 Bichette ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .290 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 1 2 0 1 .336 Springer cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .228 Hernández dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .291 Biggio 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Grichuk rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .266 Gurriel Jr. lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .267 McGuire c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 7 11 6 2 9 Mullins cf 4 1 1 2 1 1 .317 Hays lf-rf 5 0 1 0 0 3 .246 Mancini dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .254 Mountcastle 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .257 Santander rf 4 1 1 2 0 1 .236 McKenna lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .186 Urías ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .291 Severino c 3 1 1 2 1 1 .229 Valaika 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .196 Leyba 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .172

Toronto 100 000 112_5 8 1 Baltimore 000 250 00x_7 11 0

E_Bichette (15). LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Hays (9), Mountcastle (14). HR_Grichuk (16), off Tate; Guerrero Jr. (28), off Scott; Gurriel Jr. (10), off Wells; Severino (4), off Matz; Mullins (16), off Matz; Santander (6), off Thornton. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (71), Grichuk (56), Gurriel Jr. 2 (35), Severino 2 (17), Mullins 2 (34), Santander 2 (23). SF_Guerrero Jr..

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 0; Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle, Mancini, Leyba). RISP_Toronto 0 for 0; Baltimore 1 for 7.

GIDP_Guerrero Jr..

DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Valaika, Mountcastle).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Matz L,7-4 4 6 4 3 0 4 68 4.72 Thornton 2-3 3 3 3 0 1 28 4.78 Saucedo 2-3 1 0 0 1 0 16 1.59 Barnes 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 28 0.00 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2 19 4.50

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Watkins W,1-0 5 3 1 1 3 2 89 1.50 Tate 2 2 1 1 0 2 29 4.29 Scott 1 1 1 1 0 1 16 2.91 Wells 1 2 2 2 0 1 11 3.86

HBP_Barnes (Mancini). WP_Thornton.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.

T_3:03. A_7,388 (45,971).

