Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|3
|6
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.282
|Bichette ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.336
|Springer cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.228
|Hernández dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.291
|Biggio 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Grichuk rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.266
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.267
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|11
|6
|2
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.317
|Hays lf-rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.246
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.254
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.236
|McKenna lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Urías ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.291
|Severino c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.229
|Valaika 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Leyba 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Toronto
|100
|000
|112_5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|250
|00x_7
|11
|0
E_Bichette (15). LOB_Toronto 5, Baltimore 8. 2B_Hays (9), Mountcastle (14). HR_Grichuk (16), off Tate; Guerrero Jr. (28), off Scott; Gurriel Jr. (10), off Wells; Severino (4), off Matz; Mullins (16), off Matz; Santander (6), off Thornton. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. 2 (71), Grichuk (56), Gurriel Jr. 2 (35), Severino 2 (17), Mullins 2 (34), Santander 2 (23). SF_Guerrero Jr..
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 0; Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle, Mancini, Leyba). RISP_Toronto 0 for 0; Baltimore 1 for 7.
GIDP_Guerrero Jr..
DP_Baltimore 1 (Urías, Valaika, Mountcastle).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Matz L,7-4
|4
|
|6
|4
|3
|0
|4
|68
|4.72
|Thornton
|
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|28
|4.78
|Saucedo
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|16
|1.59
|Barnes
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0.00
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|19
|4.50
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Watkins W,1-0
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|89
|1.50
|Tate
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|29
|4.29
|Scott
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|16
|2.91
|Wells
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|11
|3.86
HBP_Barnes (Mancini). WP_Thornton.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, Jeremy Riggs; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Chris Segal.
T_3:03. A_7,388 (45,971).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments