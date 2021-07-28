Trending:
Baltimore 8, Miami 7

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:53 pm
1 min read
      
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 7 11 7 7 8
Rojas ss 6 2 2 0 0 0 .267
I.Díaz 2b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .173
Aguilar dh 4 3 2 3 1 1 .268
Duvall rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .229
B.Anderson 3b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .264
L.Díaz 1b 3 0 0 1 2 1 .160
1-Marrero pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .429
Alfaro c 5 0 3 0 0 1 .226
Brinson lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .233
Sierra cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 8 8 7 9 7
Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .318
Hays lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .268
Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .246
Stewart rf 1 2 1 0 2 0 .210
a-McKenna ph-lf 0 1 0 1 2 0 .183
Urías ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .284
Severino c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .229
Franco 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .216
Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172
b-Valaika ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Miami 230 200 000_7 11 1
Baltimore 032 000 021_8 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Stewart in the 8th. b-grounded out for Leyba in the 8th.

1-ran for L.Díaz in the 9th.

E_B.Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 12, Baltimore 8. 2B_Aguilar (17), Rojas (21), Alfaro (7), Urías 2 (7), Stewart (8). HR_Aguilar (18), off López; Severino (6), off Holloway; Mancini (19), off Holloway. RBIs_Aguilar 3 (75), B.Anderson 2 (15), I.Díaz (11), L.Díaz (5), Severino 3 (25), Mancini (60), Urías (23), Franco (45), McKenna (6). SB_Mullins (17). S_Hays.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Brinson 2, Rojas 3); Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle, Franco, Urías). RISP_Miami 4 for 16; Baltimore 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Sierra, L.Díaz, Mancini, Severino.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Holloway 2 1-3 3 5 4 4 4 60 4.00
Hess 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 4.97
Pop, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 5.15
Guilmet, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00
Curtiss, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.48
Bleier, BS, 0-5 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 22 3.00
Okert, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 1 4 0 14 2.38
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
López 2 7 5 5 2 2 58 6.19
Eshelman 3 2 2 2 2 1 41 8.02
Valdez 2 1 0 0 1 2 34 5.40
Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.89
Tate 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 10 4.07
Scott, W, 4-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.07

Inherited runners-scored_Hess 1-1, Scott 2-0. IBB_off Okert (Mancini), off Okert (Mountcastle). HBP_Eshelman (B.Anderson). WP_Okert, López. PB_Alfaro (11).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:32. A_8,363 (45,971).

