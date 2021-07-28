Baltimore 8, Miami 7

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|7
|8
|
|Rojas ss
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|I.Díaz 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.173
|Aguilar dh
|4
|3
|2
|3
|1
|1
|.268
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.264
|L.Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.160
|1-Marrero pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.429
|Alfaro c
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Brinson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.233
|Sierra cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|8
|8
|7
|9
|7
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.318
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.268
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.246
|Stewart rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.210
|a-McKenna ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.183
|Urías ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.284
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.229
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.216
|Leyba 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|b-Valaika ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Miami
|230
|200
|000_7
|11
|1
|Baltimore
|032
|000
|021_8
|8
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Stewart in the 8th. b-grounded out for Leyba in the 8th.
1-ran for L.Díaz in the 9th.
E_B.Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 12, Baltimore 8. 2B_Aguilar (17), Rojas (21), Alfaro (7), Urías 2 (7), Stewart (8). HR_Aguilar (18), off López; Severino (6), off Holloway; Mancini (19), off Holloway. RBIs_Aguilar 3 (75), B.Anderson 2 (15), I.Díaz (11), L.Díaz (5), Severino 3 (25), Mancini (60), Urías (23), Franco (45), McKenna (6). SB_Mullins (17). S_Hays.
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Brinson 2, Rojas 3); Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle, Franco, Urías). RISP_Miami 4 for 16; Baltimore 3 for 9.
Runners moved up_Sierra, L.Díaz, Mancini, Severino.
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Holloway
|2
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|60
|4.00
|Hess
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|4.97
|Pop, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|5.15
|Guilmet, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0.00
|Curtiss, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|2.48
|Bleier, BS, 0-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|22
|3.00
|Okert, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|14
|2.38
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|López
|2
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|58
|6.19
|Eshelman
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|41
|8.02
|Valdez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|34
|5.40
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|2.89
|Tate
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|4.07
|Scott, W, 4-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|3.07
Inherited runners-scored_Hess 1-1, Scott 2-0. IBB_off Okert (Mancini), off Okert (Mountcastle). HBP_Eshelman (B.Anderson). WP_Okert, López. PB_Alfaro (11).
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:32. A_8,363 (45,971).
