Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 7 11 7 7 8 Rojas ss 6 2 2 0 0 0 .267 I.Díaz 2b 3 2 1 1 2 1 .173 Aguilar dh 4 3 2 3 1 1 .268 Duvall rf 4 0 1 0 1 0 .229 B.Anderson 3b 4 0 1 2 0 2 .264 L.Díaz 1b 3 0 0 1 2 1 .160 1-Marrero pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .429 Alfaro c 5 0 3 0 0 1 .226 Brinson lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .233 Sierra cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .243

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 8 8 7 9 7 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .318 Hays lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 1 1 .268 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 1 2 .246 Stewart rf 1 2 1 0 2 0 .210 a-McKenna ph-lf 0 1 0 1 2 0 .183 Urías ss 3 2 2 1 1 0 .284 Severino c 4 1 1 3 0 1 .229 Franco 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .216 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 b-Valaika ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .195

Miami 230 200 000_7 11 1 Baltimore 032 000 021_8 8 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Stewart in the 8th. b-grounded out for Leyba in the 8th.

1-ran for L.Díaz in the 9th.

E_B.Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 12, Baltimore 8. 2B_Aguilar (17), Rojas (21), Alfaro (7), Urías 2 (7), Stewart (8). HR_Aguilar (18), off López; Severino (6), off Holloway; Mancini (19), off Holloway. RBIs_Aguilar 3 (75), B.Anderson 2 (15), I.Díaz (11), L.Díaz (5), Severino 3 (25), Mancini (60), Urías (23), Franco (45), McKenna (6). SB_Mullins (17). S_Hays.

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 6 (Brinson 2, Rojas 3); Baltimore 3 (Mountcastle, Franco, Urías). RISP_Miami 4 for 16; Baltimore 3 for 9.

Runners moved up_Sierra, L.Díaz, Mancini, Severino.

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Holloway 2 1-3 3 5 4 4 4 60 4.00 Hess 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 26 4.97 Pop, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 5.15 Guilmet, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 0.00 Curtiss, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 2.48 Bleier, BS, 0-5 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 22 3.00 Okert, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 1 4 0 14 2.38

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA López 2 7 5 5 2 2 58 6.19 Eshelman 3 2 2 2 2 1 41 8.02 Valdez 2 1 0 0 1 2 34 5.40 Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 2.89 Tate 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 10 4.07 Scott, W, 4-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.07

Inherited runners-scored_Hess 1-1, Scott 2-0. IBB_off Okert (Mancini), off Okert (Mountcastle). HBP_Eshelman (B.Anderson). WP_Okert, López. PB_Alfaro (11).

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:32. A_8,363 (45,971).

