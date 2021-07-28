Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Miami Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 31 8 8 7 Rojas ss 6 2 2 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0 I.Díaz 2b 3 2 1 1 Hays lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Aguilar dh 4 3 2 3 Mancini dh 4 1 1 1 Duvall rf 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0 B.Anderson 3b 4 0 1 2 Stewart rf 1 2 1 0 L.Díaz 1b 3 0 0 1 a-McKenna ph-lf 0 1 0 1 1-Marrero pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 2 2 1 Alfaro c 5 0 3 0 Severino c 4 1 1 3 Brinson lf 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 1 Sierra cf 5 0 1 0 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0 b-Valaika ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Miami 230 200 000 — 7 Baltimore 032 000 021 — 8

E_B.Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 12, Baltimore 8. 2B_Aguilar (17), Rojas (21), Alfaro (7), Urías 2 (7), Stewart (8). HR_Aguilar (18), Severino (6), Mancini (19). SB_Mullins (17). S_Hays (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Miami Holloway 2 1-3 3 5 4 4 4 Hess 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Pop, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1 Guilmet, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 Curtiss, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Bleier, BS, 0-5 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 Okert, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 1 4 0

Baltimore López 2 7 5 5 2 2 Eshelman 3 2 2 2 2 1 Valdez 2 1 0 0 1 2 Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 2 Tate 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Scott, W, 4-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Eshelman (B.Anderson). WP_Okert, López.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:32. A_8,363 (45,971).

