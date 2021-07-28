Baltimore 8, Miami 7

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|7
|11
|7
|
|Totals
|31
|8
|8
|7
|
|Rojas ss
|6
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mullins cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|I.Díaz 2b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Hays lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|4
|3
|2
|3
|
|Mancini dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Duvall rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mountcastle 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Stewart rf
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|L.Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|a-McKenna ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|1-Marrero pr-1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías ss
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Alfaro c
|5
|0
|3
|0
|
|Severino c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|Brinson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Franco 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sierra cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Leyba 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|b-Valaika ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|230
|200
|000
|—
|7
|Baltimore
|032
|000
|021
|—
|8
E_B.Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 12, Baltimore 8. 2B_Aguilar (17), Rojas (21), Alfaro (7), Urías 2 (7), Stewart (8). HR_Aguilar (18), Severino (6), Mancini (19). SB_Mullins (17). S_Hays (3).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Holloway
|2
|1-3
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|Hess
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pop, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Guilmet, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Curtiss, H, 2
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bleier, BS, 0-5
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Okert, L, 0-1
|
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|2
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|2
|Eshelman
|3
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Valdez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Sulser
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tate
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Scott, W, 4-4
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Eshelman (B.Anderson). WP_Okert, López.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:32. A_8,363 (45,971).
