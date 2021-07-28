On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Baltimore 8, Miami 7

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:53 pm
< a min read
      
Miami Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 7 11 7 Totals 31 8 8 7
Rojas ss 6 2 2 0 Mullins cf 4 1 1 0
I.Díaz 2b 3 2 1 1 Hays lf-rf 4 0 0 0
Aguilar dh 4 3 2 3 Mancini dh 4 1 1 1
Duvall rf 4 0 1 0 Mountcastle 1b 4 0 1 0
B.Anderson 3b 4 0 1 2 Stewart rf 1 2 1 0
L.Díaz 1b 3 0 0 1 a-McKenna ph-lf 0 1 0 1
1-Marrero pr-1b 0 0 0 0 Urías ss 3 2 2 1
Alfaro c 5 0 3 0 Severino c 4 1 1 3
Brinson lf 4 0 0 0 Franco 3b 3 0 1 1
Sierra cf 5 0 1 0 Leyba 2b 3 0 0 0
b-Valaika ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Miami 230 200 000 7
Baltimore 032 000 021 8

E_B.Anderson (3). LOB_Miami 12, Baltimore 8. 2B_Aguilar (17), Rojas (21), Alfaro (7), Urías 2 (7), Stewart (8). HR_Aguilar (18), Severino (6), Mancini (19). SB_Mullins (17). S_Hays (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Holloway 2 1-3 3 5 4 4 4
Hess 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Pop, H, 2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Guilmet, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Curtiss, H, 2 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Bleier, BS, 0-5 2-3 2 2 1 1 0
Okert, L, 0-1 1-3 0 1 1 4 0
Baltimore
López 2 7 5 5 2 2
Eshelman 3 2 2 2 2 1
Valdez 2 1 0 0 1 2
Sulser 1 0 0 0 1 2
Tate 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Scott, W, 4-4 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_Eshelman (B.Anderson). WP_Okert, López.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:32. A_8,363 (45,971).

