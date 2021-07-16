Trending:
Baltimore to visit Kansas City Friday

The Associated Press
July 16, 2021 4:36 am
1 min read
      

Baltimore Orioles (28-61, fifth in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (36-53, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Keegan Akin (0-4, 7.54 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Royals: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -155, Orioles +135; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles head to face the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

The Royals are 21-22 on their home turf. Kansas City’s lineup has 90 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads them with 21 homers.

The Orioles have gone 15-31 away from home. Baltimore’s lineup has 101 home runs this season, Cedric Mullins leads the club with 16 homers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Santana ranks second on the Royals with 15 home runs and is batting .246.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 42 extra base hits and 35 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 6.96 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .244 batting average, 6.19 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Salvador Perez: (back), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (arm), John Means: (shoulder), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (forearm), Richie Martin: (wrist), Freddy Galvis: (quad), Maikel Franco: (ankle), Chris Davis: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

