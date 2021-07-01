Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 51 31 .622 _ _ 8-2 W-7 27-17 24-14
Tampa Bay 47 34 .580 _ 4-6 L-3 23-16 24-18
Toronto 41 38 .519 5 7-3 L-2 17-19 24-19
New York 41 39 .513 9 4-6 L-1 22-20 19-19
Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½ 20 4-6 W-3 12-26 15-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 48 32 .600 _ _ 5-5 W-4 31-14 17-18
Cleveland 42 35 .545 3 4-6 L-2 21-15 21-20
Detroit 36 45 .444 12½ 11 7-3 W-2 19-21 17-24
Minnesota 33 46 .418 14½ 13 5-5 L-3 17-23 16-23
Kansas City 33 47 .413 15 13½ 1-9 L-9 18-19 15-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 48 33 .593 _ _ 5-5 L-4 26-16 22-17
Oakland 48 35 .578 1 _ 4-6 L-1 26-20 22-15
Seattle 43 39 .524 7-3 W-2 24-16 19-23
Los Angeles 39 41 .488 4-6 W-1 21-19 18-22
Texas 32 49 .395 16 15 7-3 W-1 20-21 12-28

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 41 35 .539 _ _ 4-6 L-1 24-11 17-24
Washington 40 38 .513 2 7 8-2 W-4 24-18 16-20
Atlanta 38 41 .481 5-5 W-1 21-21 17-20
Philadelphia 37 41 .474 5 10 3-7 L-1 22-15 15-26
Miami 34 45 .430 13½ 4-6 W-1 18-18 16-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 48 33 .593 _ _ 9-1 W-8 26-18 22-15
Chicago 42 39 .519 6 3-7 L-6 26-13 16-26
St. Louis 40 41 .494 8 4-6 W-3 23-18 17-23
Cincinnati 39 40 .494 8 4-6 L-2 19-20 20-20
Pittsburgh 29 50 .367 18 18½ 4-6 L-3 16-21 13-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 50 29 .633 _ _ 6-4 L-3 26-11 24-18
Los Angeles 49 31 .613 _ 6-4 W-5 28-13 21-18
San Diego 49 33 .598 _ 9-1 W-3 30-15 19-18
Colorado 34 47 .420 17 14½ 4-6 W-3 28-16 6-31
Arizona 22 60 .268 29½ 27 2-8 L-4 12-24 10-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 9, Cleveland 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 8

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

Seattle 9, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Houston 2

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Detroit 7, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3) at Detroit (Mize 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 5-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 4-3) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at Oakland (Montas 7-7), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings

Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

