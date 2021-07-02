On Air: Agency in Focus
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 51 31 .622 _ _ 8-2 W-7 27-17 24-14
Tampa Bay 47 34 .580 _ 4-6 L-3 23-16 24-18
Toronto 41 38 .519 5 7-3 L-2 17-19 24-19
New York 41 39 .513 9 4-6 L-1 22-20 19-19
Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½ 20 4-6 W-3 12-26 15-28

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 48 32 .600 _ _ 5-5 W-4 31-14 17-18
Cleveland 42 36 .538 5 4-6 L-3 21-16 21-20
Detroit 36 45 .444 12½ 11 7-3 W-2 19-21 17-24
Minnesota 33 46 .418 14½ 13 5-5 L-3 17-23 16-23
Kansas City 33 47 .413 15 13½ 1-9 L-9 18-19 15-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 49 33 .598 _ _ 5-5 W-1 26-16 23-17
Oakland 48 35 .578 _ 4-6 L-1 26-20 22-15
Seattle 43 39 .524 6 7-3 W-2 24-16 19-23
Los Angeles 39 41 .488 9 4-6 W-1 21-19 18-22
Texas 32 49 .395 16½ 15 7-3 W-1 20-21 12-28

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 41 36 .532 _ _ 4-6 L-2 24-11 17-25
Washington 40 39 .506 2 7 7-3 L-1 24-19 16-20
Atlanta 39 41 .488 6-4 W-2 22-21 17-20
Philadelphia 37 41 .474 3-7 L-1 22-15 15-26
Miami 34 45 .430 8 13 4-6 W-1 18-18 16-27

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 49 33 .598 _ _ 9-1 W-9 26-18 23-15
Chicago 42 39 .519 6 3-7 L-6 26-13 16-26
Cincinnati 40 40 .500 8 5-5 W-1 20-20 20-20
St. Louis 40 42 .488 9 4-6 L-1 23-18 17-24
Pittsburgh 29 51 .363 19 18½ 4-6 L-4 16-22 13-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 50 30 .625 _ _ 5-5 L-4 26-11 24-19
Los Angeles 50 31 .617 ½ _ 6-4 W-6 28-13 22-18
San Diego 49 34 .590 _ 8-2 L-1 30-15 19-19
Colorado 35 47 .427 16 13½ 5-5 W-4 29-16 6-31
Arizona 23 60 .277 28½ 26 3-7 W-1 13-24 10-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Houston 7, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-4), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-10) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 3-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Muller 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Long 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Fed Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III tours the USS Harry S. Truman