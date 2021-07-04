All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|52
|32
|.619
|_
|_
|8-2
|L-1
|27-17
|25-15
|Tampa Bay
|47
|36
|.566
|4½
|_
|4-6
|L-5
|23-16
|24-20
|Toronto
|43
|38
|.531
|7½
|3
|7-3
|W-2
|19-19
|24-19
|New York
|41
|40
|.506
|9½
|5
|3-7
|L-2
|22-21
|19-19
|Baltimore
|27
|56
|.325
|24½
|20
|4-6
|L-2
|12-26
|15-30
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|49
|33
|.598
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|31-14
|18-19
|Cleveland
|42
|38
|.525
|6
|3½
|2-8
|L-5
|21-18
|21-20
|Detroit
|37
|46
|.446
|12½
|10
|6-4
|W-1
|20-22
|17-24
|Kansas City
|35
|47
|.427
|14
|11½
|2-8
|W-2
|20-19
|15-28
|Minnesota
|33
|48
|.407
|15½
|13
|3-7
|L-5
|17-23
|16-25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|51
|33
|.607
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-3
|26-16
|25-17
|Oakland
|49
|36
|.576
|2½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-21
|22-15
|Seattle
|44
|40
|.524
|7
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|25-17
|19-23
|Los Angeles
|41
|41
|.500
|9
|5½
|5-5
|W-3
|23-19
|18-22
|Texas
|33
|50
|.398
|17½
|14
|7-3
|W-1
|20-21
|13-29
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|42
|36
|.538
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|24-11
|18-25
|Atlanta
|40
|42
|.488
|4
|7½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-22
|17-20
|Washington
|40
|42
|.488
|4
|7½
|4-6
|L-4
|24-22
|16-20
|Philadelphia
|39
|41
|.488
|4
|7½
|5-5
|W-2
|24-15
|15-26
|Miami
|35
|46
|.432
|8½
|12
|4-6
|W-1
|18-18
|17-28
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|51
|34
|.600
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|26-18
|25-16
|Cincinnati
|42
|40
|.512
|7½
|5½
|6-4
|W-3
|22-20
|20-20
|Chicago
|42
|41
|.506
|8
|6
|2-8
|L-8
|26-13
|16-28
|St. Louis
|41
|43
|.488
|9½
|7½
|5-4
|L-1
|23-18
|18-25
|Pittsburgh
|30
|53
|.361
|20
|18
|3-7
|W-1
|17-24
|13-29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|52
|30
|.634
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|26-11
|26-19
|Los Angeles
|53
|31
|.631
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|28-13
|25-18
|San Diego
|49
|36
|.576
|4½
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|30-15
|19-21
|Colorado
|36
|48
|.429
|17
|12½
|5-4
|W-1
|30-17
|6-31
|Arizona
|23
|62
|.271
|30½
|26
|2-8
|L-2
|13-26
|10-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3
Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 3, Cleveland 2
Oakland 7, Boston 6, 12 innings
L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1
Texas 7, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 1-1) at Texas (Allard 2-4), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Pérez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
Miami 3, Atlanta 2
Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 3
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
San Francisco 6, Arizona 5
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0
San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis (Kim 2-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-2), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 5-4) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
