Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 5, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 53 32 .624 _ _ 9-1 W-1 27-17 26-15
Tampa Bay 48 36 .571 _ 5-5 W-1 23-16 25-20
Toronto 43 39 .524 4 6-4 L-1 19-20 24-19
New York 42 41 .506 10 3-7 W-1 23-22 19-19
Baltimore 27 57 .321 25½ 21 4-6 L-3 12-26 15-31

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 49 34 .590 _ _ 6-4 L-2 31-14 18-20
Cleveland 42 39 .519 6 2-8 L-6 21-19 21-20
Detroit 38 46 .452 11½ 10 6-4 W-2 21-22 17-24
Kansas City 35 48 .422 14 12½ 2-8 L-1 20-20 15-28
Minnesota 34 48 .415 14½ 13 3-7 W-1 17-23 17-25

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 52 33 .612 _ _ 5-5 W-4 26-16 26-17
Oakland 49 37 .570 _ 4-6 L-1 27-22 22-15
Seattle 45 40 .529 7 6-4 W-1 26-17 19-23
Los Angeles 42 41 .506 9 6-4 W-4 24-19 18-22
Texas 33 51 .393 18½ 15 6-4 L-1 20-21 13-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 43 37 .538 _ _ 4-6 L-1 24-11 19-26
Atlanta 41 42 .494 6-4 W-1 24-22 17-20
Washington 40 42 .488 4 8 4-6 L-4 24-22 16-20
Philadelphia 39 42 .481 5-5 L-1 24-16 15-26
Miami 35 47 .427 9 13 4-6 L-1 18-18 17-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 51 34 .600 _ _ 9-1 L-1 26-18 25-16
Cincinnati 43 40 .518 7 6-4 W-4 23-20 20-20
Chicago 42 42 .500 7 1-9 L-9 26-13 16-29
St. Louis 42 44 .488 8 6-4 W-1 23-18 19-26
Pittsburgh 30 53 .361 20 18½ 3-7 W-1 17-24 13-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 53 31 .631 _ _ 9-1 W-9 28-13 25-18
San Francisco 53 31 .631 _ _ 5-5 L-1 26-12 27-19
San Diego 50 36 .581 4 _ 6-4 W-1 30-15 20-21
Colorado 37 48 .435 16½ 12½ 6-4 W-2 31-17 6-31
Arizona 23 63 .267 31 27 2-8 L-3 13-27 10-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn about agencies' continued development of their human resources programs by downloading the results of this exclusive survey.

Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Seattle 4, Texas 1

Boston 1, Oakland 0

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, Arizona 2

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|5 Microsoft Azure Virtual Training Day:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

State Department delivers 1.5 million Moderna vaccine doses to El Salvador