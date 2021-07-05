All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|53
|32
|.624
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-1
|27-17
|26-15
|Tampa Bay
|48
|36
|.571
|4½
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|23-16
|25-20
|Toronto
|43
|39
|.524
|8½
|4
|6-4
|L-1
|19-20
|24-19
|New York
|42
|41
|.506
|10
|5½
|3-7
|W-1
|23-22
|19-19
|Baltimore
|27
|57
|.321
|25½
|21
|4-6
|L-3
|12-26
|15-31
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|49
|34
|.590
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|31-14
|18-20
|Cleveland
|42
|39
|.519
|6
|4½
|2-8
|L-6
|21-19
|21-20
|Detroit
|38
|46
|.452
|11½
|10
|6-4
|W-2
|21-22
|17-24
|Kansas City
|35
|48
|.422
|14
|12½
|2-8
|L-1
|20-20
|15-28
|Minnesota
|34
|48
|.415
|14½
|13
|3-7
|W-1
|17-23
|17-25
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|52
|33
|.612
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-4
|26-16
|26-17
|Oakland
|49
|37
|.570
|3½
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|27-22
|22-15
|Seattle
|45
|40
|.529
|7
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|26-17
|19-23
|Los Angeles
|42
|41
|.506
|9
|5½
|6-4
|W-4
|24-19
|18-22
|Texas
|33
|51
|.393
|18½
|15
|6-4
|L-1
|20-21
|13-30
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|43
|37
|.538
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|24-11
|19-26
|Atlanta
|41
|42
|.494
|3½
|7½
|6-4
|W-1
|24-22
|17-20
|Washington
|40
|42
|.488
|4
|8
|4-6
|L-4
|24-22
|16-20
|Philadelphia
|39
|42
|.481
|4½
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|24-16
|15-26
|Miami
|35
|47
|.427
|9
|13
|4-6
|L-1
|18-18
|17-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|51
|34
|.600
|_
|_
|9-1
|L-1
|26-18
|25-16
|Cincinnati
|43
|40
|.518
|7
|5½
|6-4
|W-4
|23-20
|20-20
|Chicago
|42
|42
|.500
|8½
|7
|1-9
|L-9
|26-13
|16-29
|St. Louis
|42
|44
|.488
|9½
|8
|6-4
|W-1
|23-18
|19-26
|Pittsburgh
|30
|53
|.361
|20
|18½
|3-7
|W-1
|17-24
|13-29
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|53
|31
|.631
|_
|_
|9-1
|W-9
|28-13
|25-18
|San Francisco
|53
|31
|.631
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|26-12
|27-19
|San Diego
|50
|36
|.581
|4
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|30-15
|20-21
|Colorado
|37
|48
|.435
|16½
|12½
|6-4
|W-2
|31-17
|6-31
|Arizona
|23
|63
|.267
|31
|27
|2-8
|L-3
|13-27
|10-36
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1
Houston 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings
Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 6, Kansas City 2
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Seattle 4, Texas 1
Boston 1, Oakland 0
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto (Matz 7-3) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Ureña 2-8) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 6-3) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 8:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 3-1), 9:38 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 3-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 5-7), 10:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1
Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2
San Diego 11, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 10, N.Y. Yankees 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 8, Miami 7, 10 innings
Colorado 3, St. Louis 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 5, Arizona 2
Monday’s Games
St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 2-5), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Miami (López 4-5), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 5-5) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-8), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Arizona (Kelly 5-7), 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 6-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-4), 9:45 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at San Diego (Weathers 3-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments