Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 54 32 .628 _ _ 9-1 W-2 27-17 27-15
Tampa Bay 49 36 .576 _ 5-5 W-2 24-16 25-20
Toronto 43 40 .518 5-5 L-2 19-20 24-20
New York 42 41 .506 10½ 3-7 W-1 23-22 19-19
Baltimore 28 57 .329 25½ 20½ 5-5 W-1 13-26 15-31

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 49 35 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-3 31-14 18-21
Cleveland 42 40 .512 6 5 1-9 L-7 21-19 21-21
Detroit 39 46 .459 10½ 7-3 W-3 21-22 18-24
Minnesota 35 48 .422 13½ 12½ 4-6 W-2 18-23 17-25
Kansas City 35 49 .417 14 13 2-8 L-2 20-21 15-28

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 52 33 .612 _ _ 5-5 W-4 26-16 26-17
Oakland 49 37 .570 _ 4-6 L-1 27-22 22-15
Seattle 45 40 .529 7 6-4 W-1 26-17 19-23
Los Angeles 42 42 .500 6 6-4 L-1 24-20 18-22
Texas 33 52 .388 19 15½ 6-4 L-2 20-22 13-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 44 37 .543 _ _ 5-5 W-1 25-11 19-26
Washington 41 42 .494 4 7 5-5 W-1 24-22 17-20
Atlanta 41 43 .488 6-4 L-1 24-22 17-21
Philadelphia 40 42 .488 6-4 W-1 24-16 16-26
Miami 36 47 .434 9 12 5-5 W-1 19-18 17-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 51 35 .593 _ _ 8-2 L-2 26-18 25-17
Cincinnati 44 40 .524 6 7-3 W-5 23-20 21-20
Chicago 42 43 .494 7 0-10 L-10 26-14 16-29
St. Louis 42 44 .488 9 6-4 W-1 23-18 19-26
Pittsburgh 31 53 .369 19 17½ 3-7 W-2 18-24 13-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 53 31 .631 _ _ 5-5 L-1 26-12 27-19
Los Angeles 53 32 .624 ½ _ 9-1 L-1 28-13 25-19
San Diego 50 37 .575 _ 5-5 L-1 30-16 20-21
Colorado 37 48 .435 16½ 12 6-4 W-2 31-17 6-31
Arizona 23 63 .267 31 26½ 2-8 L-3 13-27 10-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Toronto 5

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Pineda 3-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|6 Microsoft Teams Collaboratorium:...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New DHS Deputy Secretary John Tien takes part in his first naturalization ceremony