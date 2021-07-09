On Air: Agency in Focus
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 54 34 .614 _ _ 7-3 L-2 27-17 27-17
Tampa Bay 51 36 .586 _ 5-5 W-4 26-16 25-20
Toronto 44 40 .524 8 6-4 W-1 19-20 25-20
New York 44 42 .512 9 4-6 L-1 23-22 21-20
Baltimore 28 58 .326 25 20½ 4-6 L-1 13-27 15-31

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 51 35 .593 _ _ 7-3 W-2 31-14 20-21
Cleveland 43 42 .506 5 1-9 W-1 22-19 21-23
Detroit 40 48 .455 12 6-4 L-1 21-22 19-26
Minnesota 36 50 .419 15 12½ 3-7 W-1 19-25 17-25
Kansas City 36 51 .414 15½ 13 3-7 L-2 21-22 15-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 54 34 .614 _ _ 6-4 L-1 28-17 26-17
Oakland 50 39 .562 _ 4-6 W-1 27-22 23-17
Seattle 46 42 .523 8 5-5 W-1 27-19 19-23
Los Angeles 44 42 .512 9 8-2 W-2 26-20 18-22
Texas 34 53 .391 19½ 15 5-5 L-1 21-23 13-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 45 38 .542 _ _ 5-5 L-1 26-12 19-26
Philadelphia 42 43 .494 4 6-4 W-1 24-16 18-27
Atlanta 42 44 .488 8 6-4 W-1 24-22 18-22
Washington 42 44 .488 8 4-6 L-1 24-22 18-22
Miami 38 48 .442 12 5-5 L-1 21-19 17-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 53 36 .596 _ _ 7-3 W-2 27-18 26-18
Cincinnati 45 42 .517 7 6-4 L-1 23-20 22-22
Chicago 43 45 .489 8 1-9 L-1 27-16 16-29
St. Louis 43 45 .489 8 6-4 L-1 23-18 20-27
Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19½ 18 3-7 L-1 19-25 13-29

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 54 32 .628 _ _ 4-6 W-1 27-13 27-19
Los Angeles 54 34 .614 1 _ 7-3 W-1 28-13 26-21
San Diego 52 38 .578 4 _ 5-5 W-1 32-17 20-21
Colorado 38 50 .432 17 13 7-3 W-1 31-17 7-33
Arizona 25 64 .281 30½ 26½ 3-7 L-1 15-28 10-36

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 2, Houston 1

        Insight by Recorded Future: Download the results of Federal News Network's exclusive survey of four agencies about their cyber threat detection habits.

Seattle 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Cleveland 7, Kansas City 4

Minnesota 5, Detroit 3

Toronto at Baltimore, ppd.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6) at Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Pérez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 6-7) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-2), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2) at Seattle (Flexen 7-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Miami 1

Colorado 9, Arizona 3

Philadelphia 8, Chicago Cubs 0

Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 9, Washington 8

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-5) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Boston (Pérez 7-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 4-8) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 3-5) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

Arizona (Smith 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 7-6) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent