All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|55
|34
|.618
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|28-17
|27-17
|Tampa Bay
|52
|36
|.591
|2½
|_
|5-5
|W-5
|27-16
|25-20
|Toronto
|44
|41
|.518
|9
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-20
|25-21
|New York
|45
|42
|.517
|9
|3½
|5-5
|W-1
|23-22
|22-20
|Baltimore
|28
|59
|.322
|26
|20½
|4-6
|L-2
|13-28
|15-31
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|52
|35
|.598
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|31-14
|21-21
|Cleveland
|44
|42
|.512
|7½
|4
|2-8
|W-2
|23-19
|21-23
|Detroit
|40
|49
|.449
|13
|9½
|6-4
|L-2
|21-22
|19-27
|Minnesota
|37
|50
|.425
|15
|11½
|4-6
|W-2
|20-25
|17-25
|Kansas City
|36
|52
|.409
|16½
|13
|3-7
|L-3
|21-22
|15-30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|54
|35
|.607
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|28-18
|26-17
|Oakland
|50
|40
|.556
|4½
|_
|3-7
|L-1
|27-22
|23-18
|Seattle
|47
|42
|.528
|7
|2½
|6-4
|W-2
|28-19
|19-23
|Los Angeles
|44
|43
|.506
|9
|4½
|7-3
|L-1
|26-20
|18-23
|Texas
|35
|53
|.398
|18½
|14
|5-5
|W-1
|22-23
|13-30
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|46
|38
|.548
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|27-12
|19-26
|Atlanta
|43
|44
|.494
|4½
|8
|6-4
|W-2
|24-22
|19-22
|Philadelphia
|42
|44
|.488
|5
|8½
|6-4
|L-1
|24-16
|18-28
|Washington
|42
|45
|.483
|5½
|9
|3-7
|L-2
|24-22
|18-23
|Miami
|38
|49
|.437
|9½
|13
|5-5
|L-2
|21-20
|17-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|53
|37
|.589
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|27-19
|26-18
|Cincinnati
|46
|42
|.523
|6
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|23-20
|23-22
|Chicago
|44
|45
|.494
|8½
|8
|2-8
|W-1
|28-16
|16-29
|St. Louis
|43
|46
|.483
|9½
|9
|5-5
|L-2
|23-18
|20-28
|Pittsburgh
|32
|55
|.368
|19½
|19
|3-7
|L-2
|19-25
|13-30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|55
|32
|.632
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|28-13
|27-19
|Los Angeles
|54
|35
|.607
|2
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-14
|26-21
|San Diego
|53
|38
|.582
|4
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|33-17
|20-21
|Colorado
|38
|51
|.427
|18
|14
|6-4
|L-1
|31-17
|7-34
|Arizona
|26
|64
|.289
|30½
|26½
|4-6
|W-1
|15-28
|11-36
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 1
Chicago White Sox 12, Baltimore 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 1
Boston 11, Philadelphia 5
Minnesota 4, Detroit 2
Texas 3, Oakland 2
N.Y. Yankees 4, Houston 0
Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-4) at Baltimore (Watkins 1-0), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Bubic 2-4) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-3), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Peralta 2-1) at Minnesota (Berríos 7-3), 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4) at Houston (Valdez 5-1), 2:10 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 9-2) at Texas (Allard 2-5), 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-2) at Seattle (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
AL at NL, 11:33 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 5
Atlanta 5, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 13, Pittsburgh 4
Boston 11, Philadelphia 5
Cincinnati 2, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 5, Washington 3
San Diego 4, Colorado 2
Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Saturday’s Games
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta (Anderson 5-4) at Miami (López 4-5), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at Boston (Pivetta 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 3-10) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-4), 2:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5) at Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-3), 4:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 5-7) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
AL at NL, 11:33 p.m.
