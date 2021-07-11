All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|28-19
|27-17
|Tampa Bay
|53
|37
|.589
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-17
|25-20
|New York
|46
|42
|.523
|7½
|3½
|6-4
|W-2
|23-22
|23-20
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|4
|4-6
|W-1
|19-20
|26-22
|Baltimore
|28
|60
|.318
|25½
|21½
|4-6
|L-3
|13-29
|15-31
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|53
|35
|.602
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|31-14
|22-21
|Cleveland
|45
|42
|.517
|7½
|4
|3-7
|W-3
|24-19
|21-23
|Detroit
|40
|50
|.444
|14
|10½
|5-5
|L-3
|21-22
|19-28
|Minnesota
|38
|50
|.432
|15
|11½
|5-5
|W-3
|21-25
|17-25
|Kansas City
|36
|53
|.404
|17½
|14
|3-7
|L-4
|21-22
|15-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|54
|36
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-3
|28-19
|26-17
|Oakland
|51
|40
|.560
|3½
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|27-22
|24-18
|Seattle
|48
|42
|.533
|6
|2½
|7-3
|W-3
|29-19
|19-23
|Los Angeles
|44
|44
|.500
|9
|5½
|6-4
|L-2
|26-20
|18-24
|Texas
|35
|54
|.393
|18½
|15
|4-6
|L-1
|22-24
|13-30
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|47
|40
|.540
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-14
|19-26
|Philadelphia
|44
|44
|.500
|3½
|7
|7-3
|W-2
|24-16
|20-28
|Atlanta
|44
|45
|.494
|4
|7½
|6-4
|L-1
|24-22
|20-23
|Washington
|42
|46
|.477
|5½
|9
|2-8
|L-3
|24-22
|18-24
|Miami
|39
|50
|.438
|9
|12½
|5-5
|W-1
|22-21
|17-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|53
|38
|.582
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|27-20
|26-18
|Cincinnati
|47
|42
|.528
|5
|4½
|8-2
|W-2
|23-20
|24-22
|Chicago
|44
|46
|.489
|8½
|8
|2-8
|L-1
|28-17
|16-29
|St. Louis
|44
|46
|.489
|8½
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|23-18
|21-28
|Pittsburgh
|34
|56
|.378
|18½
|18
|5-5
|W-1
|19-25
|15-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|56
|32
|.636
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|29-13
|27-19
|Los Angeles
|55
|35
|.611
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|29-14
|26-21
|San Diego
|53
|39
|.576
|5
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|33-18
|20-21
|Colorado
|39
|51
|.433
|18
|13
|6-4
|W-1
|31-17
|8-34
|Arizona
|26
|65
|.286
|31½
|26½
|4-6
|L-1
|15-28
|11-37
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2
Minnesota 9, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings
Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6
N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0
Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Philadelphia 5, Boston 4
Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.
Monday’s Games
AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game
San Francisco 10, Washington 4
Philadelphia 11, Boston 2
Atlanta 5, Miami 4
N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game
Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3
St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0
Colorado 3, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 22, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
Miami 7, Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Philadelphia 5, Boston 4
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Monday’s Games
AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.
