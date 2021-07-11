On Air: Stratford University's Tech Talk
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 11, 2021 10:01 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 55 36 .604 _ _ 5-5 L-2 28-19 27-17
Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 _ 6-4 L-1 28-17 25-20
New York 46 42 .523 6-4 W-2 23-22 23-20
Toronto 45 42 .517 8 4 4-6 W-1 19-20 26-22
Baltimore 28 60 .318 25½ 21½ 4-6 L-3 13-29 15-31

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 53 35 .602 _ _ 7-3 W-4 31-14 22-21
Cleveland 45 42 .517 4 3-7 W-3 24-19 21-23
Detroit 40 50 .444 14 10½ 5-5 L-3 21-22 19-28
Minnesota 38 50 .432 15 11½ 5-5 W-3 21-25 17-25
Kansas City 36 53 .404 17½ 14 3-7 L-4 21-22 15-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 54 36 .600 _ _ 6-4 L-3 28-19 26-17
Oakland 51 40 .560 _ 4-6 W-1 27-22 24-18
Seattle 48 42 .533 6 7-3 W-3 29-19 19-23
Los Angeles 44 44 .500 9 6-4 L-2 26-20 18-24
Texas 35 54 .393 18½ 15 4-6 L-1 22-24 13-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 47 40 .540 _ _ 6-4 L-1 28-14 19-26
Philadelphia 44 44 .500 7 7-3 W-2 24-16 20-28
Atlanta 44 45 .494 4 6-4 L-1 24-22 20-23
Washington 42 46 .477 9 2-8 L-3 24-22 18-24
Miami 39 50 .438 9 12½ 5-5 W-1 22-21 17-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 53 38 .582 _ _ 5-5 L-2 27-20 26-18
Cincinnati 47 42 .528 5 8-2 W-2 23-20 24-22
Chicago 44 46 .489 8 2-8 L-1 28-17 16-29
St. Louis 44 46 .489 8 5-5 W-1 23-18 21-28
Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18½ 18 5-5 W-1 19-25 15-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 56 32 .636 _ _ 6-4 W-3 29-13 27-19
Los Angeles 55 35 .611 2 _ 6-4 W-1 29-14 26-21
San Diego 53 39 .576 5 _ 4-6 L-1 33-18 20-21
Colorado 39 51 .433 18 13 6-4 W-1 31-17 8-34
Arizona 26 65 .286 31½ 26½ 4-6 L-1 15-28 11-37

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 2

Minnesota 9, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 8, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Oakland 8, Texas 4, 11 innings

Cleveland 14, Kansas City 6

N.Y. Yankees 1, Houston 0

Seattle 2, L.A. Angels 0

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Philadelphia 5, Boston 4

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 2, 7 innings, 1st game

San Francisco 10, Washington 4

Philadelphia 11, Boston 2

Atlanta 5, Miami 4

N.Y. Mets 4, Pittsburgh 2, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cincinnati 4, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Colorado 3, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 22, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

Miami 7, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Philadelphia 5, Boston 4

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Monday’s Games

AL (TBD) at NL (TBD), 11:33 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.

