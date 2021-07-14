All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|28-19
|27-17
|Tampa Bay
|53
|37
|.589
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-17
|25-20
|New York
|46
|43
|.517
|8
|4½
|5-5
|L-1
|23-22
|23-21
|Toronto
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|19-20
|26-22
|Baltimore
|28
|61
|.315
|26
|22½
|3-7
|L-4
|13-30
|15-31
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|54
|35
|.607
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-5
|31-14
|23-21
|Cleveland
|45
|42
|.517
|8
|4½
|3-7
|W-3
|24-19
|21-23
|Detroit
|40
|51
|.440
|15
|11½
|4-6
|L-4
|21-22
|19-29
|Minnesota
|39
|50
|.438
|15
|11½
|6-4
|W-4
|22-25
|17-25
|Kansas City
|36
|53
|.404
|18
|14½
|3-7
|L-4
|21-22
|15-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-1
|29-19
|26-17
|Oakland
|52
|40
|.565
|3½
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|27-22
|25-18
|Seattle
|48
|43
|.527
|7
|3½
|6-4
|L-1
|29-20
|19-23
|Los Angeles
|45
|44
|.506
|9
|5½
|7-3
|W-1
|26-20
|19-24
|Texas
|35
|55
|.389
|19½
|16
|4-6
|L-2
|22-25
|13-30
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|47
|40
|.540
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|28-14
|19-26
|Philadelphia
|44
|44
|.500
|3½
|6½
|7-3
|W-2
|24-16
|20-28
|Atlanta
|44
|45
|.494
|4
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|24-22
|20-23
|Washington
|42
|47
|.472
|6
|9
|2-8
|L-4
|24-22
|18-25
|Miami
|39
|50
|.438
|9
|12
|5-5
|W-1
|22-21
|17-29
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|53
|39
|.576
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-3
|27-21
|26-18
|Cincinnati
|48
|42
|.533
|4
|3½
|8-2
|W-3
|23-20
|25-22
|Chicago
|44
|46
|.489
|8
|7½
|2-8
|L-1
|28-17
|16-29
|St. Louis
|44
|46
|.489
|8
|7½
|5-5
|W-1
|23-18
|21-28
|Pittsburgh
|34
|56
|.378
|18
|17½
|5-5
|W-1
|19-25
|15-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|57
|32
|.640
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|30-13
|27-19
|Los Angeles
|56
|35
|.615
|2
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|30-14
|26-21
|San Diego
|53
|40
|.570
|6
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|33-19
|20-21
|Colorado
|40
|51
|.440
|18
|12
|6-4
|W-2
|31-17
|9-34
|Arizona
|26
|66
|.283
|32½
|26½
|4-6
|L-2
|15-28
|11-38
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Boston (Rodríguez 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Minnesota at Detroit, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
AL at NL, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
