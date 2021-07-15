On Air: Ask the CIO
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 55 36 .604 _ _ 5-5 L-2 28-19 27-17
Tampa Bay 53 37 .589 _ 6-4 L-1 28-17 25-20
New York 46 43 .517 8 5-5 L-1 23-22 23-21
Toronto 45 42 .517 8 4-6 W-1 19-20 26-22
Baltimore 28 61 .315 26 22½ 3-7 L-4 13-30 15-31

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 54 35 .607 _ _ 7-3 W-5 31-14 23-21
Cleveland 45 42 .517 8 3-7 W-3 24-19 21-23
Detroit 40 51 .440 15 11½ 4-6 L-4 21-22 19-29
Minnesota 39 50 .438 15 11½ 6-4 W-4 22-25 17-25
Kansas City 36 53 .404 18 14½ 3-7 L-4 21-22 15-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 55 36 .604 _ _ 7-3 W-1 29-19 26-17
Oakland 52 40 .565 _ 4-6 W-2 27-22 25-18
Seattle 48 43 .527 7 6-4 L-1 29-20 19-23
Los Angeles 45 44 .506 9 7-3 W-1 26-20 19-24
Texas 35 55 .389 19½ 16 4-6 L-2 22-25 13-30

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 47 40 .540 _ _ 6-4 L-1 28-14 19-26
Philadelphia 44 44 .500 7-3 W-2 24-16 20-28
Atlanta 44 45 .494 4 7 6-4 L-1 24-22 20-23
Washington 42 47 .472 6 9 2-8 L-4 24-22 18-25
Miami 39 50 .438 9 12 5-5 W-1 22-21 17-29

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 53 39 .576 _ _ 4-6 L-3 27-21 26-18
Cincinnati 48 42 .533 4 8-2 W-3 23-20 25-22
Chicago 44 46 .489 8 2-8 L-1 28-17 16-29
St. Louis 44 46 .489 8 5-5 W-1 23-18 21-28
Pittsburgh 34 56 .378 18 17½ 5-5 W-1 19-25 15-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 57 32 .640 _ _ 7-3 W-4 30-13 27-19
Los Angeles 56 35 .615 2 _ 6-4 W-2 30-14 26-21
San Diego 53 40 .570 6 _ 4-6 L-2 33-19 20-21
Colorado 40 51 .440 18 12 6-4 W-2 31-17 9-34
Arizona 26 66 .283 32½ 26½ 4-6 L-2 15-28 11-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (Ureña 2-8), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-5) at Toronto (TBD), 7:07 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 7:20 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 6-2) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-6), 9:38 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 5-8) at Philadelphia (TBD), 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-7) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 4-6) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (TBD) at Cincinnati (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-5), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 11-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-8), 8:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 11-4) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

