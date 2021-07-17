On Air: Safe Money Radio
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 17, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 56 36 .609 _ _ 5-5 W-1 28-19 28-17
Tampa Bay 54 37 .593 _ 7-3 W-1 28-17 26-20
Toronto 46 42 .523 8 5-5 W-2 20-20 26-22
New York 46 44 .511 9 5-5 L-2 23-23 23-21
Baltimore 28 62 .311 27 23½ 2-8 L-5 13-30 15-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 54 36 .600 _ _ 6-4 L-1 31-15 23-21
Cleveland 45 43 .511 8 3-7 L-1 24-19 21-24
Detroit 40 51 .440 14½ 12 4-6 L-4 21-22 19-29
Minnesota 39 50 .438 14½ 12 6-4 W-4 22-25 17-25
Kansas City 37 53 .411 17 14½ 4-6 W-1 22-22 15-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 56 36 .609 _ _ 7-3 W-2 29-19 27-17
Oakland 53 40 .570 _ 5-5 W-3 28-22 25-18
Seattle 49 43 .533 7 6-4 W-1 29-20 20-23
Los Angeles 45 45 .500 10 6-4 L-1 26-21 19-24
Texas 35 56 .385 20½ 17 3-7 L-3 22-25 13-31

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 47 41 .534 _ _ 5-5 L-2 28-14 19-27
Philadelphia 45 45 .500 3 7 6-4 L-1 25-17 20-28
Atlanta 44 46 .489 4 8 5-5 L-2 24-23 20-23
Washington 42 48 .467 6 10 2-8 L-5 24-23 18-25
Miami 40 51 .440 12½ 5-5 W-1 22-21 18-30

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 54 39 .581 _ _ 4-6 W-1 27-21 27-18
Cincinnati 48 43 .527 5 7-3 L-1 23-21 25-22
Chicago 45 46 .495 8 3-7 W-1 28-17 17-29
St. Louis 44 47 .484 9 4-6 L-1 23-19 21-28
Pittsburgh 35 56 .385 18 17½ 6-4 W-2 20-25 15-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 58 32 .644 _ _ 8-2 W-5 30-13 28-19
Los Angeles 57 35 .620 2 _ 6-4 W-3 30-14 27-21
San Diego 54 40 .574 6 _ 5-5 W-1 33-19 21-21
Colorado 40 52 .435 19 13 5-5 L-1 31-18 9-34
Arizona 26 67 .280 33½ 27½ 3-7 L-3 15-29 11-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 10, Texas 2

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

Kansas City 9, Baltimore 2

Houston 7, Chicago White Sox 1

Oakland 5, Cleveland 4

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 5

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, ppd., 2nd game

        Read more: Sports News

Saturday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-8) at Toronto (Matz 7-4), 1:07 p.m.

Minnesota (Happ 5-4) at Detroit (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

Baltimore (TBD) at Kansas City (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 5-1) at Chicago White Sox (Rodón 7-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 4-3) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 7-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 4-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Miami 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Miami 7, Philadelphia 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Pittsburgh 4, N.Y. Mets 1

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 6

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 6, 10 innings

San Diego 24, Washington 8

San Francisco 7, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (López 5-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-5), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-9), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at Cincinnati (Gray 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Hill 6-4) at Atlanta (Smyly 7-3), 1:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 6-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 2:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at Colorado (Gray 6-6), 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea