All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|56
|37
|.602
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|28-19
|28-18
|Tampa Bay
|54
|38
|.587
|1½
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|28-17
|26-21
|Toronto
|47
|42
|.528
|7
|3½
|6-4
|W-3
|21-20
|26-22
|New York
|47
|44
|.516
|8
|4½
|6-4
|W-1
|24-23
|23-21
|Baltimore
|29
|62
|.319
|26
|22½
|2-8
|W-1
|13-30
|16-32
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|55
|36
|.604
|_
|_
|6-3
|W-1
|32-15
|23-21
|Cleveland
|46
|43
|.517
|8
|4½
|4-6
|W-1
|24-19
|22-24
|Detroit
|43
|51
|.457
|13½
|10
|5-5
|W-3
|24-22
|19-29
|Minnesota
|39
|53
|.424
|16½
|13
|5-5
|L-3
|22-25
|17-28
|Kansas City
|37
|54
|.407
|18
|14½
|3-7
|L-1
|22-23
|15-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|56
|37
|.602
|_
|_
|5-4
|L-1
|29-19
|27-18
|Oakland
|53
|41
|.564
|3½
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|28-23
|25-18
|Seattle
|49
|44
|.527
|7
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|29-20
|20-24
|Los Angeles
|46
|45
|.505
|9
|5½
|6-4
|W-1
|27-21
|19-24
|Texas
|35
|57
|.380
|20½
|17
|3-7
|L-4
|22-25
|13-32
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|47
|42
|.528
|_
|_
|4-5
|L-3
|28-14
|19-28
|Philadelphia
|46
|45
|.505
|2
|7
|7-3
|W-1
|26-17
|20-28
|Atlanta
|45
|46
|.495
|3
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|25-23
|20-23
|Washington
|42
|49
|.462
|6
|11
|2-8
|L-6
|24-24
|18-25
|Miami
|40
|52
|.435
|8½
|13½
|4-5
|L-1
|22-21
|18-31
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|55
|39
|.585
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-2
|27-21
|28-18
|Cincinnati
|48
|44
|.522
|6
|5½
|6-4
|L-2
|23-22
|25-22
|Chicago
|46
|46
|.500
|8
|7½
|4-6
|W-2
|28-17
|18-29
|St. Louis
|45
|47
|.489
|9
|8½
|5-5
|W-1
|24-19
|21-28
|Pittsburgh
|36
|56
|.391
|18
|17½
|6-3
|W-3
|21-25
|15-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|58
|33
|.637
|_
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|30-13
|28-20
|Los Angeles
|58
|35
|.624
|1
|_
|6-4
|W-4
|30-14
|28-21
|San Diego
|55
|40
|.579
|5
|_
|6-4
|W-2
|33-19
|22-21
|Colorado
|40
|53
|.430
|19
|14
|5-5
|L-2
|31-19
|9-34
|Arizona
|26
|68
|.277
|33½
|28½
|3-7
|L-4
|15-30
|11-38
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Cleveland 3, Oakland 2
Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings
Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1
Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4
Texas at Toronto, ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 7, Minnesota 0
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Toronto, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game
Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-3), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-3), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Berríos 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2
St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1
Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0
Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7
L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2
Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings
Miami at Philadelphia, sus.
San Diego at Washington, sus.
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game
San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game
N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Miami at Philadelphia, 1:55 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Miami (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 1-1), 8:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
