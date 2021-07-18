On Air: Federal News Network program
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 56 37 .602 _ _ 4-6 L-1 28-19 28-18
Tampa Bay 54 38 .587 _ 7-3 L-1 28-17 26-21
Toronto 47 42 .528 7 6-4 W-3 21-20 26-22
New York 47 44 .516 8 6-4 W-1 24-23 23-21
Baltimore 29 62 .319 26 22½ 2-8 W-1 13-30 16-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 55 36 .604 _ _ 6-3 W-1 32-15 23-21
Cleveland 46 43 .517 8 4-6 W-1 24-19 22-24
Detroit 43 51 .457 13½ 10 5-5 W-3 24-22 19-29
Minnesota 39 53 .424 16½ 13 5-5 L-3 22-25 17-28
Kansas City 37 54 .407 18 14½ 3-7 L-1 22-23 15-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 56 37 .602 _ _ 5-4 L-1 29-19 27-18
Oakland 53 41 .564 _ 5-5 L-1 28-23 25-18
Seattle 49 44 .527 7 5-5 L-1 29-20 20-24
Los Angeles 46 45 .505 9 6-4 W-1 27-21 19-24
Texas 35 57 .380 20½ 17 3-7 L-4 22-25 13-32

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 47 42 .528 _ _ 4-5 L-3 28-14 19-28
Philadelphia 46 45 .505 2 7 7-3 W-1 26-17 20-28
Atlanta 45 46 .495 3 8 5-5 W-1 25-23 20-23
Washington 42 49 .462 6 11 2-8 L-6 24-24 18-25
Miami 40 52 .435 13½ 4-5 L-1 22-21 18-31

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 55 39 .585 _ _ 4-6 W-2 27-21 28-18
Cincinnati 48 44 .522 6 6-4 L-2 23-22 25-22
Chicago 46 46 .500 8 4-6 W-2 28-17 18-29
St. Louis 45 47 .489 9 5-5 W-1 24-19 21-28
Pittsburgh 36 56 .391 18 17½ 6-3 W-3 21-25 15-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 58 33 .637 _ _ 7-3 L-1 30-13 28-20
Los Angeles 58 35 .624 1 _ 6-4 W-4 30-14 28-21
San Diego 55 40 .579 5 _ 6-4 W-2 33-19 22-21
Colorado 40 53 .430 19 14 5-5 L-2 31-19 9-34
Arizona 26 68 .277 33½ 28½ 3-7 L-4 15-30 11-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Toronto, 3:40 p.m., 2nd game

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (Jax 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Greinke 8-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-3) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Miami at Philadelphia, sus.

San Diego at Washington, sus.

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game

San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:55 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (Muller 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-2) at St. Louis (Woodford 1-1), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 9-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

