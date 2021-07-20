On Air: Federal Insights
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 20, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 57 38 .600 _ _ 4-6 W-1 28-19 29-19
Tampa Bay 55 39 .585 _ 7-3 L-1 28-18 27-21
Toronto 48 43 .527 7 5-5 L-1 22-21 26-22
New York 48 44 .522 4 7-3 W-2 25-23 23-21
Baltimore 31 62 .333 25 21½ 4-6 W-3 13-30 18-32

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 57 37 .606 _ _ 8-2 W-1 34-16 23-21
Cleveland 47 44 .516 5-5 L-1 24-19 23-25
Detroit 44 51 .463 13½ 5-5 W-4 25-22 19-29
Minnesota 40 54 .426 17 13 5-5 L-1 22-25 18-29
Kansas City 37 55 .402 19 15 2-8 L-2 22-24 15-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 57 38 .600 _ _ 5-5 W-1 30-19 27-19
Oakland 54 42 .563 _ 5-5 W-1 29-24 25-18
Seattle 50 44 .532 3 6-4 W-1 29-20 21-24
Los Angeles 46 47 .495 10 4-6 L-2 27-22 19-25
Texas 35 59 .372 21½ 18 2-8 L-6 22-25 13-34

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 49 42 .538 _ _ 5-5 W-2 28-14 21-28
Philadelphia 47 45 .511 6 7-3 W-2 27-17 20-28
Atlanta 45 47 .489 8 5-5 L-1 25-24 20-23
Washington 44 49 .473 6 3-7 W-2 26-24 18-25
Miami 40 54 .426 10½ 14 3-7 L-3 22-21 18-33

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 56 39 .589 _ _ 5-5 W-3 27-21 29-18
Cincinnati 48 46 .511 6 4-6 L-4 23-24 25-22
St. Louis 47 47 .500 7 6-4 W-3 26-19 21-28
Chicago 46 48 .489 8 4-6 L-2 28-17 18-31
Pittsburgh 36 58 .383 19½ 18 5-5 L-2 21-26 15-32

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 59 34 .634 _ _ 6-4 W-1 30-13 29-21
Los Angeles 58 37 .611 2 _ 5-5 L-2 30-15 28-22
San Diego 55 41 .573 _ 5-5 L-1 33-19 22-22
Colorado 41 53 .436 18½ 13 5-5 W-1 32-19 9-34
Arizona 28 68 .292 32½ 27 5-5 W-2 17-30 11-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game

Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1

Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 14, Texas 0

Boston 13, Toronto 4

Houston 4, Cleveland 3

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 7:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 18, Miami 1

St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 15, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 2

San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 5-6) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 12:20 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-8) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6), 3:40 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 5:20 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6), 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

