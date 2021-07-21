On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 21, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 57 38 .600 _ _ 4-6 W-1 28-19 29-19
Tampa Bay 57 39 .594 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 30-18 27-21
New York 49 44 .527 7 4 7-3 W-3 26-23 23-21
Toronto 48 43 .527 7 4 5-5 L-1 22-21 26-22
Baltimore 31 64 .326 26 23 3-7 L-2 13-30 18-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 58 37 .611 _ _ 8-2 W-2 35-16 23-21
Cleveland 47 45 .511 5-5 L-2 24-19 23-26
Detroit 45 51 .469 13½ 6-4 W-5 26-22 19-29
Minnesota 40 55 .421 18 14 5-5 L-2 22-25 18-30
Kansas City 38 55 .409 19 15 3-7 W-1 22-24 16-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 58 38 .604 _ _ 5-5 W-2 31-19 27-19
Oakland 55 42 .567 _ 6-4 W-2 30-24 25-18
Seattle 51 44 .537 3 6-4 W-2 29-20 22-24
Los Angeles 46 48 .489 11 4-6 L-3 27-22 19-26
Texas 35 60 .368 22½ 19 2-8 L-7 22-25 13-35

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 49 43 .533 _ _ 4-6 L-1 28-14 21-29
Philadelphia 47 46 .505 6-4 L-1 27-17 20-29
Atlanta 46 48 .489 4 8 5-5 L-1 26-25 20-23
Washington 45 49 .479 5 9 4-6 W-3 27-24 18-25
Miami 40 55 .421 10½ 14½ 2-8 L-4 22-21 18-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 56 40 .583 _ _ 5-5 L-1 27-22 29-18
Cincinnati 49 46 .516 5-5 W-1 24-24 25-22
Chicago 47 48 .495 5-5 W-1 28-17 19-31
St. Louis 47 48 .495 6-4 L-1 26-20 21-28
Pittsburgh 36 59 .379 19½ 18½ 4-6 L-3 21-26 15-33

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 59 35 .628 _ _ 6-4 L-1 30-13 29-22
Los Angeles 59 37 .615 1 _ 6-4 W-1 31-15 28-22
San Diego 56 42 .571 5 _ 5-5 W-1 33-19 23-23
Colorado 41 54 .432 18½ 13½ 4-6 L-1 32-20 9-34
Arizona 29 68 .299 31½ 26½ 5-5 W-3 18-30 11-38

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 0

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

Detroit 4, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4

Houston 9, Cleveland 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota 5

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

Boston at Toronto, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Texas (Foltynewicz 2-9) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Heaney 5-7) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-6) at Seattle (Flexen 9-3), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 5, Milwaukee 2

Washington 6, Miami 3

Atlanta 2, San Diego 1

Cincinnati 4, N.Y. Mets 3

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 4

Seattle 6, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 6

Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 6

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 6

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 5:20 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 3-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-9) at St. Louis (Kim 5-5), 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC Chairman Christopher Hanson tours the NASA Goddard Space Flight Center