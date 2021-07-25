On Air: Essentials of Healthy Living
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 25, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 60 39 .606 _ _ 5-5 L-1 30-20 30-19
Tampa Bay 60 39 .606 _ _ 7-3 W-5 30-18 30-21
New York 51 46 .526 8 6-4 W-1 27-23 24-23
Toronto 49 45 .521 4 5-5 W-1 22-22 27-23
Baltimore 33 64 .340 26 21½ 5-5 W-2 15-30 18-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 58 40 .592 _ _ 5-5 L-3 35-17 23-23
Cleveland 48 48 .500 9 6 4-6 L-3 24-22 24-26
Detroit 47 53 .470 12 9 7-3 L-2 28-22 19-31
Kansas City 41 55 .427 16 13 5-5 W-4 24-24 17-31
Minnesota 42 57 .424 16½ 13½ 3-7 L-1 23-27 19-30

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 60 39 .606 _ _ 6-4 W-2 33-20 27-19
Oakland 56 44 .560 _ 6-4 L-2 30-24 26-20
Seattle 53 46 .535 7 6-4 W-2 31-21 22-25
Los Angeles 48 49 .495 11 4-6 W-1 27-22 21-27
Texas 35 64 .354 25 20½ 0-10 L-11 22-25 13-39

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 51 44 .537 _ _ 5-5 L-1 29-15 22-29
Atlanta 48 49 .495 4 8 4-5 W-1 26-25 22-24
Philadelphia 48 49 .495 4 8 5-5 L-1 28-19 20-30
Washington 45 52 .464 7 11 3-7 L-3 27-25 18-27
Miami 42 57 .424 11 15 3-7 W-1 23-23 19-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 58 41 .586 _ _ 5-5 W-2 29-23 29-18
Cincinnati 51 47 .520 5-5 W-2 26-25 25-22
St. Louis 49 50 .495 9 8 6-4 L-2 28-20 21-30
Chicago 48 51 .485 10 9 4-6 L-1 29-18 19-33
Pittsburgh 38 60 .388 19½ 18½ 5-5 W-2 21-26 17-34

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 61 37 .622 _ _ 5-5 L-2 30-15 31-22
Los Angeles 60 40 .600 2 _ 5-5 W-1 32-18 28-22
San Diego 58 43 .574 _ 5-4 L-1 33-19 25-24
Colorado 43 55 .439 18 13½ 5-5 L-1 33-20 10-35
Arizona 31 69 .310 31 26½ 5-5 W-1 19-30 12-39

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Houston 4, Texas 1

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Kansas City 9, Detroit 8

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

Seattle 5, Oakland 4

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Miami 3, San Diego 2

Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3

Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1

Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3

L.A. Dodgers 1, Colorado 0

Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 2

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Muller 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-8), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon