All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|61
|39
|.610
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|31-20
|30-19
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|.600
|1
|_
|7-3
|L-1
|30-18
|30-22
|New York
|51
|47
|.520
|9
|3½
|5-5
|L-1
|27-23
|24-24
|Toronto
|49
|46
|.516
|9½
|4
|5-5
|L-1
|22-22
|27-24
|Baltimore
|34
|64
|.347
|26
|20½
|6-4
|W-3
|16-30
|18-34
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|59
|40
|.596
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|35-17
|24-23
|Cleveland
|49
|48
|.505
|9
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|25-22
|24-26
|Detroit
|47
|54
|.465
|13
|9
|7-3
|L-3
|28-22
|19-32
|Kansas City
|42
|55
|.433
|16
|12
|6-4
|W-5
|25-24
|17-31
|Minnesota
|42
|58
|.420
|17½
|13½
|3-7
|L-2
|23-28
|19-30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|61
|39
|.610
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-3
|34-20
|27-19
|Oakland
|56
|45
|.554
|5½
|_
|5-5
|L-3
|30-24
|26-21
|Seattle
|54
|46
|.540
|7
|1½
|6-4
|W-3
|32-21
|22-25
|Los Angeles
|49
|49
|.500
|11
|5½
|5-5
|W-2
|27-22
|22-27
|Texas
|35
|65
|.350
|26
|20½
|0-10
|L-12
|22-25
|13-40
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|52
|45
|.536
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|30-16
|22-29
|Philadelphia
|49
|49
|.500
|3½
|7
|5-5
|W-1
|29-19
|20-30
|Atlanta
|49
|50
|.495
|4
|7½
|5-4
|W-1
|26-25
|23-25
|Washington
|45
|53
|.459
|7½
|11
|3-7
|L-4
|27-25
|18-28
|Miami
|43
|57
|.430
|10½
|14
|4-6
|W-2
|24-23
|19-34
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|58
|42
|.580
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|29-24
|29-18
|Cincinnati
|51
|48
|.515
|6½
|5½
|4-6
|L-1
|26-26
|25-22
|St. Louis
|50
|50
|.500
|8
|7
|6-4
|W-1
|28-20
|22-30
|Chicago
|49
|51
|.490
|9
|8
|5-5
|W-1
|30-18
|19-33
|Pittsburgh
|38
|61
|.384
|19½
|18½
|5-5
|L-1
|21-26
|17-35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|62
|37
|.626
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|31-15
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|61
|40
|.604
|2
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|33-18
|28-22
|San Diego
|58
|44
|.569
|5½
|_
|5-4
|L-2
|33-19
|25-25
|Colorado
|43
|56
|.434
|19
|13½
|5-5
|L-2
|33-20
|10-36
|Arizona
|31
|70
|.307
|32
|26½
|5-5
|L-1
|19-30
|12-40
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 5, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4
Kansas City 6, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2
Houston 3, Texas 1
Seattle 4, Oakland 3
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1
Monday’s Games
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-4), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2) at Seattle (Flexen 9-4), 10:10 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1
Miami 9, San Diego 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 4
N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4
St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6
Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1
San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1
L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2
Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Morton 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-10), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments