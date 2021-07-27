Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 62 39 .614 _ _ 7-3 W-2 32-20 30-19
Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 _ 7-3 L-1 30-18 30-22
New York 51 47 .520 5-5 L-1 27-23 24-24
Toronto 49 47 .510 10½ 5-5 L-2 22-22 27-25
Baltimore 34 64 .347 26½ 20½ 6-4 W-3 16-30 18-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 59 41 .590 _ _ 5-5 L-1 35-17 24-24
Cleveland 49 48 .505 5 4-6 W-1 25-22 24-26
Detroit 47 55 .461 13 6-4 L-4 28-22 19-33
Kansas City 43 55 .439 15 11½ 7-3 W-6 26-24 17-31
Minnesota 43 58 .426 16½ 13 4-6 W-1 24-28 19-30

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 61 40 .604 _ _ 6-4 L-1 34-20 27-20
Oakland 56 45 .554 5 _ 5-5 L-3 30-24 26-21
Seattle 55 46 .545 6 1 7-3 W-4 33-21 22-25
Los Angeles 50 49 .505 10 5 5-5 W-3 28-22 22-27
Texas 35 65 .350 25½ 20½ 0-10 L-12 22-25 13-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 53 45 .541 _ _ 6-4 W-1 31-16 22-29
Philadelphia 50 49 .505 5-5 W-2 30-19 20-30
Atlanta 49 51 .490 5 8 4-5 L-1 26-25 23-26
Washington 45 54 .455 11½ 3-7 L-5 27-25 18-29
Miami 43 57 .430 11 14 4-6 W-2 24-23 19-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 58 42 .580 _ _ 5-5 L-1 29-24 29-18
Cincinnati 51 49 .510 7 6 3-7 L-2 26-26 25-23
St. Louis 50 50 .500 8 7 6-4 W-1 28-20 22-30
Chicago 50 51 .495 5-5 W-2 31-18 19-33
Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½ 18½ 5-5 L-1 21-26 17-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 62 37 .626 _ _ 5-5 W-1 31-15 31-22
Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2 _ 5-5 W-2 33-18 28-22
San Diego 58 44 .569 _ 5-4 L-2 33-19 25-25
Colorado 43 57 .430 19½ 14 4-6 L-3 33-20 10-37
Arizona 31 70 .307 32 26½ 5-5 L-1 19-30 12-40

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Toronto 4

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2

Seattle 11, Houston 8

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Boston (TBD), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Odorizzi 3-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service