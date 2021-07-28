Trending:
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 62 40 .608 _ _ 6-4 L-1 32-21 30-19
Tampa Bay 60 41 .594 _ 6-4 L-2 30-19 30-22
New York 52 47 .525 3 6-4 W-1 27-23 25-24
Toronto 50 47 .515 4 5-5 W-1 22-22 28-25
Baltimore 34 65 .343 26½ 21 6-4 L-1 16-31 18-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 60 41 .594 _ _ 5-5 W-1 35-17 25-24
Cleveland 50 49 .505 9 5 4-6 W-1 26-23 24-26
Detroit 49 55 .471 12½ 6-4 W-2 28-22 21-33
Kansas City 43 56 .434 16 12 7-3 L-1 26-25 17-31
Minnesota 43 60 .417 18 14 3-7 L-2 24-30 19-30

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 63 40 .612 _ _ 7-3 W-2 34-20 29-20
Oakland 57 46 .553 6 _ 4-6 W-1 30-24 27-22
Seattle 55 48 .534 8 2 6-4 L-2 33-23 22-25
Los Angeles 50 50 .500 11½ 5-5 L-1 28-23 22-27
Texas 36 65 .356 26 20 1-9 W-1 23-25 13-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 53 46 .535 _ _ 6-4 L-1 31-17 22-29
Philadelphia 50 50 .500 7 5-5 L-1 30-20 20-30
Atlanta 50 51 .495 4 5-4 W-1 26-25 24-26
Washington 46 54 .460 11 4-6 W-1 27-25 19-29
Miami 44 57 .436 10 13½ 4-6 W-3 24-23 20-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 59 42 .584 _ _ 6-4 W-1 29-24 30-18
Cincinnati 52 49 .515 7 4-6 W-1 26-26 26-23
St. Louis 51 51 .500 7 6-4 L-1 28-20 23-31
Chicago 50 52 .490 8 4-6 L-1 31-19 19-33
Pittsburgh 38 62 .380 20½ 19 4-6 L-2 21-27 17-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 63 37 .630 _ _ 5-5 W-2 32-15 31-22
Los Angeles 61 41 .598 3 _ 4-6 L-1 33-18 28-23
San Diego 59 45 .567 6 _ 4-5 L-1 34-20 25-25
Colorado 44 57 .436 19½ 13½ 4-6 W-1 33-20 11-37
Arizona 31 71 .304 33 27 5-5 L-2 19-30 12-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

Miami 7, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 5, Arizona 4

Detroit 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

San Diego 7, Oakland 4

Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 8, Seattle 6

Toronto at Boston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 17, Minnesota 14

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Houston 11, Seattle 4

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-5) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 9-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

Miami 7, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Texas 5, Arizona 4

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 7, Oakland 4

Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-4), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

