All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|62
|40
|.608
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|32-21
|30-19
|Tampa Bay
|60
|41
|.594
|1½
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|30-19
|30-22
|New York
|52
|47
|.525
|8½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|27-23
|25-24
|Toronto
|50
|47
|.515
|9½
|4
|5-5
|W-1
|22-22
|28-25
|Baltimore
|34
|65
|.343
|26½
|21
|6-4
|L-1
|16-31
|18-34
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|60
|41
|.594
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-1
|35-17
|25-24
|Cleveland
|50
|49
|.505
|9
|5
|4-6
|W-1
|26-23
|24-26
|Detroit
|49
|55
|.471
|12½
|8½
|6-4
|W-2
|28-22
|21-33
|Kansas City
|43
|56
|.434
|16
|12
|7-3
|L-1
|26-25
|17-31
|Minnesota
|43
|60
|.417
|18
|14
|3-7
|L-2
|24-30
|19-30
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|63
|40
|.612
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|34-20
|29-20
|Oakland
|57
|46
|.553
|6
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|30-24
|27-22
|Seattle
|55
|48
|.534
|8
|2
|6-4
|L-2
|33-23
|22-25
|Los Angeles
|50
|50
|.500
|11½
|5½
|5-5
|L-1
|28-23
|22-27
|Texas
|36
|65
|.356
|26
|20
|1-9
|W-1
|23-25
|13-40
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|53
|46
|.535
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-1
|31-17
|22-29
|Philadelphia
|50
|50
|.500
|3½
|7
|5-5
|L-1
|30-20
|20-30
|Atlanta
|50
|51
|.495
|4
|7½
|5-4
|W-1
|26-25
|24-26
|Washington
|46
|54
|.460
|7½
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|27-25
|19-29
|Miami
|44
|57
|.436
|10
|13½
|4-6
|W-3
|24-23
|20-34
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|59
|42
|.584
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|29-24
|30-18
|Cincinnati
|52
|49
|.515
|7
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|26-26
|26-23
|St. Louis
|51
|51
|.500
|8½
|7
|6-4
|L-1
|28-20
|23-31
|Chicago
|50
|52
|.490
|9½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|31-19
|19-33
|Pittsburgh
|38
|62
|.380
|20½
|19
|4-6
|L-2
|21-27
|17-35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|63
|37
|.630
|_
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|32-15
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|61
|41
|.598
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|33-18
|28-23
|San Diego
|59
|45
|.567
|6
|_
|4-5
|L-1
|34-20
|25-25
|Colorado
|44
|57
|.436
|19½
|13½
|4-6
|W-1
|33-20
|11-37
|Arizona
|31
|71
|.304
|33
|27
|5-5
|L-2
|19-30
|12-41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2
Miami 7, Baltimore 3
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3
Texas 5, Arizona 4
Detroit 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings
San Diego 7, Oakland 4
Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3
Houston 8, Seattle 6
Toronto at Boston, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Detroit 17, Minnesota 14
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Houston 11, Seattle 4
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-5) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ryu 9-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3), 9:38 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2
Miami 7, Baltimore 3
Washington 6, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 5
Texas 5, Arizona 4
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4
San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
San Diego 7, Oakland 4
Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2
Oakland 10, San Diego 4
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game
Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-4), 12:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-7), 10:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
