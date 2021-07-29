On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 63 40 .612 _ _ 7-3 W-1 33-21 30-19
Tampa Bay 60 42 .588 _ 6-4 L-3 30-20 30-22
New York 53 47 .530 7-3 W-2 27-23 26-24
Toronto 50 48 .510 10½ 4-6 L-1 22-22 28-26
Baltimore 35 65 .350 26½ 20½ 7-3 W-1 17-31 18-34

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 60 42 .588 _ _ 4-6 L-1 35-17 25-25
Cleveland 50 49 .505 5 4-6 W-1 26-23 24-26
Detroit 49 55 .471 12 6-4 W-2 28-22 21-33
Kansas City 44 56 .440 15 11½ 7-3 W-1 27-25 17-31
Minnesota 43 60 .417 17½ 14 3-7 L-2 24-30 19-30

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 63 40 .612 _ _ 7-3 W-2 34-20 29-20
Oakland 57 46 .553 6 _ 4-6 W-1 30-24 27-22
Seattle 55 48 .534 8 2 6-4 L-2 33-23 22-25
Los Angeles 51 50 .505 11 5 5-5 W-1 29-23 22-27
Texas 36 66 .353 26½ 20½ 1-9 L-1 23-26 13-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 54 46 .540 _ _ 6-4 W-1 32-17 22-29
Philadelphia 50 50 .500 4 7 5-5 L-1 30-20 20-30
Atlanta 50 52 .490 5 8 4-5 L-1 26-25 24-27
Washington 46 54 .460 8 11 4-6 W-1 27-25 19-29
Miami 44 58 .431 11 14 4-6 L-1 24-23 20-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 60 42 .588 _ _ 7-3 W-2 29-24 31-18
Cincinnati 53 49 .520 7 5 5-5 W-2 26-26 27-23
St. Louis 51 51 .500 9 7 6-4 L-1 28-20 23-31
Chicago 50 53 .485 10½ 4-6 L-2 31-20 19-33
Pittsburgh 38 63 .376 21½ 19½ 3-7 L-3 21-28 17-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 63 38 .624 _ _ 5-5 L-1 32-16 31-22
Los Angeles 62 41 .602 2 _ 4-6 W-1 33-18 29-23
San Diego 59 45 .567 _ 4-5 L-1 34-20 25-25
Colorado 44 58 .431 19½ 14 4-6 L-1 33-20 11-38
Arizona 32 71 .311 32 26½ 6-4 W-1 19-30 13-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 17, Minnesota 14

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Houston 11, Seattle 4

Boston 4, Toronto 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Arizona 3, Texas 2

        Read more: Sports News

Kansas City 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Toronto (Stripling 3-6), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 5-10) at Detroit (Skubal 6-9), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 7-6) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 4-2) at Texas (Allard 2-8), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-6) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-4), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 2, Atlanta 1

Baltimore 8, Miami 7

Arizona 3, Texas 2

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 2

L.A. Dodgers 8, San Francisco 0

L.A. Angels 8, Colorado 7

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Williams 4-2) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 2-5), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 2-6) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 6-4) at Miami (Thompson 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-1), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Berríos 7-5) at St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 2-1) at Arizona (Gallen 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 6-2) at San Francisco (Gausman 9-4), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 6-6) at San Diego (Weathers 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality