Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 63 42 .600 _ _ 6-4 L-2 33-22 30-20
Tampa Bay 62 42 .596 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 32-20 30-22
New York 54 48 .529 3 6-4 W-1 27-23 27-25
Toronto 52 48 .520 4 4-6 W-2 23-22 29-26
Baltimore 36 66 .353 25½ 21 6-4 W-1 17-31 19-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 60 43 .583 _ _ 4-6 L-2 35-17 25-26
Cleveland 50 49 .505 8 4-6 W-1 26-23 24-26
Detroit 50 56 .472 11½ 9 5-5 L-1 29-23 21-33
Kansas City 45 57 .441 14½ 12 8-2 L-1 28-25 17-32
Minnesota 43 61 .413 17½ 15 3-7 L-3 24-30 19-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 63 40 .612 _ _ 7-3 W-2 34-20 29-20
Oakland 58 46 .558 _ 5-5 W-2 30-24 28-22
Seattle 55 48 .534 8 6-4 L-2 33-23 22-25
Los Angeles 51 51 .500 11½ 6 5-5 L-1 29-24 22-27
Texas 36 66 .353 26½ 21 1-9 L-1 23-26 13-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 54 48 .529 _ _ 5-5 L-2 32-19 22-29
Philadelphia 51 52 .495 8 4-6 L-1 31-21 20-31
Atlanta 51 53 .490 4 5-5 L-1 26-26 25-27
Washington 48 55 .466 11 4-6 W-1 28-25 20-30
Miami 44 59 .427 10½ 15 4-6 L-2 24-24 20-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 62 42 .596 _ _ 7-3 W-4 29-24 33-18
Cincinnati 55 49 .529 7 7-3 W-4 26-26 29-23
St. Louis 52 51 .505 7 6-4 W-1 29-20 23-31
Chicago 50 55 .476 12½ 10 3-7 L-4 31-21 19-34
Pittsburgh 39 64 .379 22½ 20 3-7 W-1 22-29 17-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 64 38 .627 _ _ 6-4 W-1 33-16 31-22
Los Angeles 62 42 .596 3 _ 4-6 L-1 33-18 29-24
San Diego 60 45 .571 _ 5-4 W-1 35-20 25-25
Colorado 44 59 .427 20½ 15 4-6 L-2 33-20 11-39
Arizona 32 71 .311 32½ 27 6-4 W-1 19-30 13-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0

Detroit 6, Baltimore 2

Toronto 13, Boston 1

Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City (Minor 8-8) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-3) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at Texas (Hearn 2-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

Philadelphia 11, Washington 8, 8 innings, 2nd game

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0

San Diego 3, Colorado 0

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 9, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-5) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 7-7), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 8-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-5), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

