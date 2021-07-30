All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|63
|42
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|33-22
|30-20
|Tampa Bay
|62
|42
|.596
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|32-20
|30-22
|New York
|54
|48
|.529
|7½
|3
|6-4
|W-1
|27-23
|27-25
|Toronto
|52
|48
|.520
|8½
|4
|4-6
|W-2
|23-22
|29-26
|Baltimore
|36
|66
|.353
|25½
|21
|6-4
|W-1
|17-31
|19-35
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|60
|43
|.583
|_
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|35-17
|25-26
|Cleveland
|50
|49
|.505
|8
|5½
|4-6
|W-1
|26-23
|24-26
|Detroit
|50
|56
|.472
|11½
|9
|5-5
|L-1
|29-23
|21-33
|Kansas City
|45
|57
|.441
|14½
|12
|8-2
|L-1
|28-25
|17-32
|Minnesota
|43
|61
|.413
|17½
|15
|3-7
|L-3
|24-30
|19-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|63
|40
|.612
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|34-20
|29-20
|Oakland
|58
|46
|.558
|5½
|_
|5-5
|W-2
|30-24
|28-22
|Seattle
|55
|48
|.534
|8
|2½
|6-4
|L-2
|33-23
|22-25
|Los Angeles
|51
|51
|.500
|11½
|6
|5-5
|L-1
|29-24
|22-27
|Texas
|36
|66
|.353
|26½
|21
|1-9
|L-1
|23-26
|13-40
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|54
|48
|.529
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|32-19
|22-29
|Philadelphia
|51
|52
|.495
|3½
|8
|4-6
|L-1
|31-21
|20-31
|Atlanta
|51
|53
|.490
|4
|8½
|5-5
|L-1
|26-26
|25-27
|Washington
|48
|55
|.466
|6½
|11
|4-6
|W-1
|28-25
|20-30
|Miami
|44
|59
|.427
|10½
|15
|4-6
|L-2
|24-24
|20-35
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|62
|42
|.596
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|29-24
|33-18
|Cincinnati
|55
|49
|.529
|7
|4½
|7-3
|W-4
|26-26
|29-23
|St. Louis
|52
|51
|.505
|9½
|7
|6-4
|W-1
|29-20
|23-31
|Chicago
|50
|55
|.476
|12½
|10
|3-7
|L-4
|31-21
|19-34
|Pittsburgh
|39
|64
|.379
|22½
|20
|3-7
|W-1
|22-29
|17-35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|64
|38
|.627
|_
|_
|6-4
|W-1
|33-16
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|62
|42
|.596
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-1
|33-18
|29-24
|San Diego
|60
|45
|.571
|5½
|_
|5-4
|W-1
|35-20
|25-25
|Colorado
|44
|59
|.427
|20½
|15
|4-6
|L-2
|33-20
|11-39
|Arizona
|32
|71
|.311
|32½
|27
|6-4
|W-1
|19-30
|13-41
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 14, N.Y. Yankees 0
Kansas City 5, Chicago White Sox 0
Detroit 6, Baltimore 2
Toronto 13, Boston 1
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 0
Friday’s Games
Toronto 6, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Minor 8-8) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Irvin 7-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 4-3) at Detroit (Manning 2-3), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 9-5) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Seattle (Anderson 5-8) at Texas (Hearn 2-3), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:08 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Washington 3, Philadelphia 1, 7 innings, 1st game
Atlanta 6, N.Y. Mets 3
Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4
Philadelphia 11, Washington 8, 8 innings, 2nd game
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 0
Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 0
San Diego 3, Colorado 0
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 9, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Houston (Greinke 10-3) at San Francisco (Wood 9-3), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-6) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-10), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-5) at Atlanta (Muller 2-3), 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Arizona (Kelly 7-7), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 8-8) at San Diego (Darvish 7-5), 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
