All Times EDT
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Boston
|63
|42
|.600
|_
|_
|6-4
|L-2
|33-22
|30-20
|Tampa Bay
|62
|42
|.596
|½
|_
|7-3
|W-2
|32-20
|30-22
|New York
|54
|48
|.529
|7½
|3½
|6-4
|W-1
|27-23
|27-25
|Toronto
|52
|48
|.520
|8½
|4½
|4-6
|W-2
|23-22
|29-26
|Baltimore
|36
|66
|.353
|25½
|21½
|6-4
|W-1
|17-31
|19-35
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|61
|43
|.587
|_
|_
|4-6
|W-1
|36-17
|25-26
|Cleveland
|50
|50
|.500
|9
|6½
|3-7
|L-1
|26-23
|24-27
|Detroit
|50
|56
|.472
|12
|9½
|5-5
|L-1
|29-23
|21-33
|Kansas City
|45
|57
|.441
|15
|12½
|8-2
|L-1
|28-25
|17-32
|Minnesota
|43
|61
|.413
|18
|15½
|3-7
|L-3
|24-30
|19-31
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Houston
|64
|40
|.615
|_
|_
|8-2
|W-3
|34-20
|30-20
|Oakland
|59
|46
|.562
|5½
|_
|6-4
|W-3
|30-24
|29-22
|Seattle
|56
|48
|.538
|8
|2½
|6-4
|W-1
|33-23
|23-25
|Los Angeles
|51
|52
|.495
|12½
|7
|5-5
|L-2
|29-25
|22-27
|Texas
|36
|67
|.350
|27½
|22
|1-9
|L-2
|23-27
|13-40
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|New York
|54
|48
|.529
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-2
|32-19
|22-29
|Philadelphia
|51
|52
|.495
|3½
|7½
|4-6
|L-1
|31-21
|20-31
|Atlanta
|51
|53
|.490
|4
|8
|5-5
|L-1
|26-26
|25-27
|Washington
|48
|55
|.466
|6½
|10½
|4-6
|W-1
|28-25
|20-30
|Miami
|44
|59
|.427
|10½
|14½
|4-6
|L-2
|24-24
|20-35
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Milwaukee
|62
|42
|.596
|_
|_
|7-3
|W-4
|29-24
|33-18
|Cincinnati
|55
|49
|.529
|7
|4
|7-3
|W-4
|26-26
|29-23
|St. Louis
|52
|51
|.505
|9½
|6½
|6-4
|W-1
|29-20
|23-31
|Chicago
|50
|55
|.476
|12½
|9½
|3-7
|L-4
|31-21
|19-34
|Pittsburgh
|39
|64
|.379
|22½
|19½
|3-7
|W-1
|22-29
|17-35
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|WCGB
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|San Francisco
|64
|39
|.621
|_
|_
|5-5
|L-1
|33-17
|31-22
|Los Angeles
|62
|43
|.590
|3
|_
|4-6
|L-2
|33-18
|29-25
|San Diego
|60
|46
|.566
|5½
|_
|5-4
|L-1
|35-21
|25-25
|Colorado
|45
|59
|.433
|19½
|14
|4-6
|W-1
|33-20
|12-39
|Arizona
|33
|71
|.317
|31½
|26
|7-3
|W-2
|20-30
|13-41
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Toronto 6, Kansas City 4
Baltimore 4, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Seattle 9, Texas 5
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 4
Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 0
Houston 9, San Francisco 6
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 7-9) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 2:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 2:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10), 2:35 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Kaprielian 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-4), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 2
N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 9, Atlanta 5
St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1
Colorado 9, San Diego 4
Houston 9, San Francisco 6
Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gutierrez 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-9), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 3-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-3), 1:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 2:15 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gomber 8-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at Arizona (Smith 3-7), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments