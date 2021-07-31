On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Baseball Expanded Glance

The Associated Press
July 31, 2021 10:01 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Boston 63 42 .600 _ _ 6-4 L-2 33-22 30-20
Tampa Bay 62 42 .596 ½ _ 7-3 W-2 32-20 30-22
New York 54 48 .529 6-4 W-1 27-23 27-25
Toronto 52 48 .520 4-6 W-2 23-22 29-26
Baltimore 36 66 .353 25½ 21½ 6-4 W-1 17-31 19-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Chicago 61 43 .587 _ _ 4-6 W-1 36-17 25-26
Cleveland 50 50 .500 9 3-7 L-1 26-23 24-27
Detroit 50 56 .472 12 5-5 L-1 29-23 21-33
Kansas City 45 57 .441 15 12½ 8-2 L-1 28-25 17-32
Minnesota 43 61 .413 18 15½ 3-7 L-3 24-30 19-31

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 64 40 .615 _ _ 8-2 W-3 34-20 30-20
Oakland 59 46 .562 _ 6-4 W-3 30-24 29-22
Seattle 56 48 .538 8 6-4 W-1 33-23 23-25
Los Angeles 51 52 .495 12½ 7 5-5 L-2 29-25 22-27
Texas 36 67 .350 27½ 22 1-9 L-2 23-27 13-40

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 54 48 .529 _ _ 5-5 L-2 32-19 22-29
Philadelphia 51 52 .495 4-6 L-1 31-21 20-31
Atlanta 51 53 .490 4 8 5-5 L-1 26-26 25-27
Washington 48 55 .466 10½ 4-6 W-1 28-25 20-30
Miami 44 59 .427 10½ 14½ 4-6 L-2 24-24 20-35

Central Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Milwaukee 62 42 .596 _ _ 7-3 W-4 29-24 33-18
Cincinnati 55 49 .529 7 4 7-3 W-4 26-26 29-23
St. Louis 52 51 .505 6-4 W-1 29-20 23-31
Chicago 50 55 .476 12½ 3-7 L-4 31-21 19-34
Pittsburgh 39 64 .379 22½ 19½ 3-7 W-1 22-29 17-35

West Division

W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
San Francisco 64 39 .621 _ _ 5-5 L-1 33-17 31-22
Los Angeles 62 43 .590 3 _ 4-6 L-2 33-18 29-25
San Diego 60 46 .566 _ 5-4 L-1 35-21 25-25
Colorado 45 59 .433 19½ 14 4-6 W-1 33-20 12-39
Arizona 33 71 .317 31½ 26 7-3 W-2 20-30 13-41

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Toronto 6, Kansas City 4

Baltimore 4, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 7, Boston 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Seattle 9, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 4

Oakland 2, L.A. Angels 0

Houston 9, San Francisco 6

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 7-9) at Toronto (TBD), 1:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 2-1) at Detroit (Alexander 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 2:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-5) at Texas (Foltynewicz 2-10), 2:35 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Barria 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-4), 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Cincinnati 6, N.Y. Mets 2

N.Y. Yankees 3, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 7, Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 9, Atlanta 5

St. Louis 5, Minnesota 1

Colorado 9, San Diego 4

Houston 9, San Francisco 6

Arizona 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Houston at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-11) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (TBD) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7), 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 5-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-9), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 4-5) at Miami (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 3-5) at Atlanta (Morton 10-3), 1:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 4-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-6), 2:15 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 7-5) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 4:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 8-5) at San Diego (Paddack 7-6), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at Arizona (Smith 3-7), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

