Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 51 31 .622 _
Tampa Bay 47 34 .580
Toronto 41 38 .519
New York 41 39 .513 9
Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 47 32 .595 _
Cleveland 42 35 .545 4
Detroit 36 45 .444 12
Minnesota 33 45 .423 13½
Kansas City 33 47 .413 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 48 33 .593 _
Oakland 48 34 .585 ½
Seattle 43 39 .524
Los Angeles 39 41 .488
Texas 31 49 .388 16½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 35 .539 _
Washington 40 38 .513 2
Atlanta 38 41 .481
Philadelphia 37 41 .474 5
Miami 34 45 .430

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 48 33 .593 _
Chicago 42 39 .519 6
St. Louis 40 41 .494 8
Cincinnati 39 40 .494 8
Pittsburgh 29 50 .367 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 29 .633 _
Los Angeles 49 31 .613
San Diego 49 33 .598
Colorado 34 47 .420 17
Arizona 22 60 .268 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 9, Cleveland 4, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

Boston 6, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 8

Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3

Seattle 9, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Baltimore 5, Houston 2

Oakland 3, Texas 1

Detroit 7, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 2

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3) at Detroit (Mize 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 5-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at Oakland (Montas 7-7), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Arizona 4

Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7

Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings

Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Thursday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

