Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|51
|31
|.622
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|34
|.580
|3½
|Toronto
|41
|38
|.519
|8½
|New York
|41
|39
|.513
|9
|Baltimore
|27
|54
|.333
|23½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|47
|32
|.595
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|35
|.545
|4
|Detroit
|36
|45
|.444
|12
|Minnesota
|33
|45
|.423
|13½
|Kansas City
|33
|47
|.413
|14½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|48
|33
|.593
|_
|Oakland
|48
|34
|.585
|½
|Seattle
|43
|39
|.524
|5½
|Los Angeles
|39
|41
|.488
|8½
|Texas
|31
|49
|.388
|16½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|41
|35
|.539
|_
|Washington
|40
|38
|.513
|2
|Atlanta
|38
|41
|.481
|4½
|Philadelphia
|37
|41
|.474
|5
|Miami
|34
|45
|.430
|8½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|48
|33
|.593
|_
|Chicago
|42
|39
|.519
|6
|St. Louis
|40
|41
|.494
|8
|Cincinnati
|39
|40
|.494
|8
|Pittsburgh
|29
|50
|.367
|18
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|50
|29
|.633
|_
|Los Angeles
|49
|31
|.613
|1½
|San Diego
|49
|33
|.598
|2½
|Colorado
|34
|47
|.420
|17
|Arizona
|22
|60
|.268
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 9, Cleveland 4, 7 innings, 1st game
Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6
Boston 6, Kansas City 2
L.A. Angels 11, N.Y. Yankees 8
Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 3
Seattle 9, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Baltimore 5, Houston 2
Oakland 3, Texas 1
Detroit 7, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Thursday’s Games
Boston 15, Kansas City 1
Seattle 7, Toronto 2
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-0), 7:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 7-3) at Detroit (Mize 5-4), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 5-1) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Akin 0-4) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 9:38 p.m.
Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at Oakland (Montas 7-7), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 6-0) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Arizona 4
Milwaukee 15, Chicago Cubs 7
Colorado 6, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 15, Tampa Bay 6
San Diego 7, Cincinnati 5, 6 innings
Atlanta 20, N.Y. Mets 2
Miami 11, Philadelphia 6
Thursday’s Games
Miami at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 4-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 9-3) at Washington (Scherzer 7-4), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Walker 6-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-1) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Smyly 5-3), 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at Colorado (González 2-5), 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Wood 6-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-3), 9:40 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments