Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 51 31 .622 _
Tampa Bay 47 34 .580
Toronto 41 38 .519
New York 41 39 .513 9
Baltimore 27 54 .333 23½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 48 32 .600 _
Cleveland 42 36 .538 5
Detroit 36 45 .444 12½
Minnesota 33 46 .418 14½
Kansas City 33 47 .413 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 49 33 .598 _
Oakland 48 35 .578
Seattle 43 39 .524 6
Los Angeles 39 41 .488 9
Texas 32 49 .395 16½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 41 36 .532 _
Washington 40 39 .506 2
Atlanta 39 41 .488
Philadelphia 37 41 .474
Miami 34 45 .430 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 49 33 .598 _
Chicago 42 39 .519
Cincinnati 40 40 .500 8
St. Louis 40 42 .488 9
Pittsburgh 29 51 .363 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 50 30 .625 _
Los Angeles 50 31 .617 ½
San Diego 49 34 .590
Colorado 35 47 .427 16
Arizona 23 60 .277 28½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Boston 15, Kansas City 1

Seattle 7, Toronto 2

Chicago White Sox 8, Minnesota 5

Texas 8, Oakland 3

Houston 7, Cleveland 2

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-2) at Toronto (Stripling 3-4), 3:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-2) at Detroit (Skubal 4-7), 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Kansas City (Duffy 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Richards 4-5) at Oakland (Irvin 6-7), 7:15 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 2-3) at Cleveland (Morgan 1-2), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (López 2-10) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 5-3), 10:07 p.m.

Texas (Lyles 3-5) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-4), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 2, 5 innings

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, San Diego 4

Colorado 5, St. Louis 2

Arizona 5, San Francisco 3

Miami at Philadelphia, ppd.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 1:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 2-3) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-7) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Muller 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-7) at Washington (Espino 2-2), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Colorado (Freeland 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Long 1-1) at Arizona (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 11:05 a.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

