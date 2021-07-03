Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|52
|31
|.627
|_
|Tampa Bay
|47
|35
|.573
|4½
|Toronto
|42
|38
|.525
|8½
|New York
|41
|40
|.506
|10
|Baltimore
|27
|55
|.329
|24½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|49
|32
|.605
|_
|Cleveland
|42
|37
|.532
|6
|Detroit
|36
|46
|.439
|13½
|Kansas City
|34
|47
|.420
|15
|Minnesota
|33
|47
|.413
|15½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|50
|33
|.602
|_
|Oakland
|48
|36
|.571
|2½
|Seattle
|44
|39
|.530
|6
|Los Angeles
|40
|41
|.494
|9
|Texas
|32
|50
|.390
|17½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|42
|36
|.538
|_
|Washington
|40
|40
|.500
|3
|Atlanta
|40
|41
|.494
|3½
|Philadelphia
|38
|41
|.481
|4½
|Miami
|34
|46
|.425
|9
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|50
|33
|.602
|_
|Chicago
|42
|40
|.512
|7½
|Cincinnati
|41
|40
|.506
|8
|St. Louis
|41
|42
|.494
|9
|Pittsburgh
|29
|52
|.358
|20
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|51
|30
|.630
|_
|Los Angeles
|51
|31
|.622
|½
|San Diego
|49
|35
|.583
|3½
|Colorado
|35
|48
|.422
|17
|Arizona
|23
|61
|.274
|29½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Toronto 11, Tampa Bay 1
Houston 6, Cleveland 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Detroit 2
Kansas City 7, Minnesota 4
Boston 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 8, Baltimore 7
Seattle 5, Texas 4, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 4:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.
Houston at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-3) at Toronto (Ray 6-3), 1:07 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-5) at Detroit (Manning 1-2), 1:10 p.m.
Houston (Greinke 8-2) at Cleveland (Quantrill 0-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota (Maeda 3-3) at Kansas City (Keller 6-8), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-2), 4:07 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 6-3) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-2), 4:07 p.m.
Texas (Foltynewicz 2-7) at Seattle (Flexen 6-3), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 3, 10 innings
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Washington 5
Cincinnati 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Atlanta 1, Miami 0
St. Louis 9, Colorado 3, 10 innings
San Francisco 11, Arizona 4
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (TBD) at Washington (Ross 5-7), 11:05 a.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 7-2) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-8), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-2), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4) at Cincinnati (Miley 6-4), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Thompson 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 7-3), 1:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4), 2:05 p.m., 1st game
St. Louis (Martínez 4-9) at Colorado (Márquez 7-6), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:08 p.m., 2nd game
San Francisco (DeSclafani 8-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-4), 9:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
St. Louis at San Francisco, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
