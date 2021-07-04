On Air: Federal News Network program
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 4, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 52 32 .619 _
Tampa Bay 47 36 .566
Toronto 43 38 .531
New York 41 40 .506
Baltimore 27 56 .325 24½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 33 .598 _
Cleveland 42 38 .525 6
Detroit 37 46 .446 12½
Kansas City 35 47 .427 14
Minnesota 33 48 .407 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 51 33 .607 _
Oakland 49 36 .576
Seattle 44 40 .524 7
Los Angeles 41 41 .500 9
Texas 33 50 .398 17½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 42 36 .538 _
Atlanta 40 42 .488 4
Washington 40 42 .488 4
Philadelphia 39 41 .488 4
Miami 35 46 .432

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 51 34 .600 _
Cincinnati 42 40 .512
Chicago 42 41 .506 8
St. Louis 41 43 .488
Pittsburgh 30 53 .361 20

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 52 30 .634 _
Los Angeles 53 31 .631 _
San Diego 49 36 .576
Colorado 36 48 .429 17
Arizona 23 62 .271 30½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 6, Minnesota 3

Detroit 11, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 3, Cleveland 2

Oakland 7, Boston 6, 12 innings

L.A. Angels 4, Baltimore 1

Texas 7, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-3) at Minnesota (Ober 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-5) at Tampa Bay (Hill 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 1-1) at Texas (Allard 2-4), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Pérez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, N.Y. Yankees 3

Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2

Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Miami 3, Atlanta 2

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 3

Colorado 3, St. Louis 2

San Francisco 6, Arizona 5

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 1

Pittsburgh 2, Milwaukee 0

San Diego at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 2:05 p.m., 1st game

St. Louis at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 2-5) at San Francisco (Gausman 8-2), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 8-1) at Miami (Rogers 7-5), 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 5-4) at Pittsburgh (De Jong 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-5), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 3-3) at Kansas City (Minor 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Lester 2-3) at San Diego (Musgrove 5-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

