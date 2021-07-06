On Air: Federal Insights
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 54 32 .628 _
Tampa Bay 49 36 .576
Toronto 43 39 .524 9
New York 42 41 .506 10½
Baltimore 27 57 .321 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 49 35 .583 _
Cleveland 42 40 .512 6
Detroit 39 46 .459 10½
Minnesota 35 48 .422 13½
Kansas City 35 49 .417 14

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 52 33 .612 _
Oakland 49 37 .570
Seattle 45 40 .529 7
Los Angeles 42 42 .500
Texas 33 52 .388 19

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 44 37 .543 _
Washington 41 42 .494 4
Atlanta 41 43 .488
Philadelphia 40 42 .488
Miami 36 47 .434 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 51 35 .593 _
Cincinnati 44 40 .524 6
Chicago 42 43 .494
St. Louis 42 44 .488 9
Pittsburgh 31 53 .369 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 53 31 .631 _
Los Angeles 53 32 .624 ½
San Diego 50 37 .575
Colorado 37 48 .435 16½
Arizona 23 63 .267 31

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 5

Tampa Bay 9, Cleveland 8

Detroit 7, Texas 3

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Boston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland (Hentges 1-3) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 8-3) at Minnesota (Happ 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Mize 5-5) at Texas (Gibson 6-0), 2:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 1-2), 3:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Rodríguez 6-4) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 4-6), 4:07 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 7-5) at Baltimore (Harvey 3-9), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 6-5) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 5, San Francisco 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 2

Miami 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Pittsburgh 11, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 6, Kansas City 2

Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, San Diego 5

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Smyly 6-3) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 1-5), 12:35 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 1-4) at Kansas City (Singer 3-6), 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 10-3) at Miami (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 3-2), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Oviedo 0-4) at San Francisco (Wood 7-3), 9:45 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-7) at San Diego (Paddack 4-5), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

