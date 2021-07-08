Baseball Glance

Trending:
The Associated Press
July 8, 2021 10:02 am
2 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 54 34 .614 _
Tampa Bay 51 36 .586
Toronto 44 40 .524 8
New York 44 41 .518
Baltimore 28 58 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 51 35 .593 _
Cleveland 42 42 .500 8
Detroit 40 47 .460 11½
Kansas City 36 50 .419 15
Minnesota 35 50 .412 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 54 33 .621 _
Oakland 49 39 .557
Seattle 45 42 .517 9
Los Angeles 44 42 .512
Texas 34 53 .391 20

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 45 38 .542 _
Washington 42 43 .494 4
Atlanta 42 44 .488
Philadelphia 41 43 .488
Miami 38 47 .447 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 52 36 .591 _
Cincinnati 45 41 .523 6
Chicago 43 44 .494
St. Louis 43 45 .489 9
Pittsburgh 32 54 .372 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 54 32 .628 _
Los Angeles 53 34 .609
San Diego 51 38 .573
Colorado 37 50 .425 17½
Arizona 25 63 .284 30

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 1

Tampa Bay 4, Cleveland 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Detroit 5, Texas 3

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

L.A. Angels 5, Boston 4

Toronto 10, Baltimore 2

Houston 4, Oakland 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Seattle 4

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 6-3) at Baltimore (López 2-11), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 3-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-7) at Texas (Lyles 4-5), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 1-2) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 8-4) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 6-3) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Houston, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 4, Milwaukee 3, 8 innings, 1st game

Cincinnati 5, Kansas City 2

Milwaukee 5, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Miami 9, L.A. Dodgers 6

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 4

San Francisco 5, St. Louis 2

Washington 15, San Diego 5

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 10-4), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 7-3) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-3) at Boston (Richards 4-5), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-6), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 6-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 2-2) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-2) at San Diego (Snell 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

