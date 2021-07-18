On Air: Foodie and the Beast
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 18, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 56 37 .602 _
Tampa Bay 54 38 .587
Toronto 46 42 .523
New York 47 44 .516 8
Baltimore 29 62 .319 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 55 36 .604 _
Cleveland 46 43 .517 8
Detroit 42 51 .452 14
Minnesota 39 52 .429 16
Kansas City 37 54 .407 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 56 37 .602 _
Oakland 53 41 .564
Seattle 49 44 .527 7
Los Angeles 46 45 .505 9
Texas 35 56 .385 20

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 47 42 .528 _
Philadelphia 45 45 .500
Atlanta 45 46 .495 3
Washington 42 48 .467
Miami 40 51 .440 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 55 39 .585 _
Cincinnati 48 44 .522 6
Chicago 46 46 .500 8
St. Louis 45 47 .489 9
Pittsburgh 36 56 .391 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 58 33 .637 _
Los Angeles 58 35 .624 1
San Diego 54 40 .574
Colorado 40 53 .430 19
Arizona 26 68 .277 33½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 1, Minnesota 0, 7 innings, 1st game

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

Cleveland 3, Oakland 2

Detroit 5, Minnesota 4, 8 innings, 2nd game

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 1, 6 innings

Chicago White Sox 10, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 9, Seattle 4

Texas at Toronto, ppd.

        Read more: Sports News

Sunday’s Games

Texas at Toronto, 1:07 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Texas at Toronto, 4:07 p.m., 2nd game

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 9-3), 5:10 p.m., 1st game

Boston (Pivetta 7-4) at Toronto (Stripling 3-5), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Watkins 1-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 6-1) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Mejía 1-4) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1) at Oakland (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Arizona 2

St. Louis 3, San Francisco 1

Atlanta 9, Tampa Bay 0

Pittsburgh 9, N.Y. Mets 7

L.A. Dodgers 9, Colorado 2

Milwaukee 7, Cincinnati 4, 11 innings

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, sus.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Mets at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 2:05 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 2:45 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 7-3) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (De Jong 1-3) at Arizona (Smith 2-6), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (TBD) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea