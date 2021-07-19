Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 56 38 .596 _
Tampa Bay 55 38 .591 ½
Toronto 48 42 .533 6
New York 48 44 .522 7
Baltimore 30 62 .326 25

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 56 37 .602 _
Cleveland 47 43 .522
Detroit 43 51 .457 13½
Minnesota 40 53 .430 16
Kansas City 37 55 .402 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 56 38 .596 _
Oakland 53 42 .558
Seattle 50 44 .532 6
Los Angeles 46 46 .500 9
Texas 35 58 .376 20½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 48 42 .533 _
Philadelphia 47 45 .511 2
Atlanta 45 47 .489 4
Washington 43 49 .467 6
Miami 40 53 .430

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 56 39 .589 _
Cincinnati 48 45 .516 7
Chicago 46 47 .495 9
St. Louis 46 47 .495 9
Pittsburgh 36 57 .387 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 58 34 .630 _
Los Angeles 58 36 .617 1
San Diego 55 41 .573 5
Colorado 41 53 .436 18
Arizona 27 68 .284 32½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 5, Texas 0, 7 innings, 1st game

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

Detroit 7, Minnesota 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 0

Baltimore 5, Kansas City 0

Toronto 10, Texas 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Cleveland 4, Oakland 2

Seattle 7, L.A. Angels 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Boston 1

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-2) at Oakland (Kaprielian 4-3), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Richards 5-5) at Toronto (Manoah 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 4-2) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Detroit (Skubal 5-8), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 1-3) at Houston (Garcia 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Cincinnati 0

Tampa Bay 7, Atlanta 5

Philadelphia 4, Miami 2, 10 innings, 1st game

San Diego 10, Washington 4, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Pittsburgh 6

St. Louis 2, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 7, Miami 4, 2nd game

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 5, 10 innings

Washington 8, San Diego 7, 2nd game

Arizona 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City (Minor 6-8) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 7-6) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 6-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 4-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Stock 0-2) at Cincinnati (Miley 7-4), 7:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Williams 3-2) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 1-5) at Colorado (Márquez 8-6), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-3) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Day at the Alamo