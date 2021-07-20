Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|57
|38
|.600
|_
|Tampa Bay
|55
|39
|.585
|1½
|Toronto
|48
|43
|.527
|7
|New York
|48
|44
|.522
|7½
|Baltimore
|31
|62
|.333
|25
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|57
|37
|.606
|_
|Cleveland
|47
|44
|.516
|8½
|Detroit
|44
|51
|.463
|13½
|Minnesota
|40
|54
|.426
|17
|Kansas City
|37
|55
|.402
|19
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|57
|38
|.600
|_
|Oakland
|54
|42
|.563
|3½
|Seattle
|50
|44
|.532
|6½
|Los Angeles
|46
|47
|.495
|10
|Texas
|35
|59
|.372
|21½
___
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|49
|42
|.538
|_
|Philadelphia
|47
|45
|.511
|2½
|Atlanta
|45
|47
|.489
|4½
|Washington
|44
|49
|.473
|6
|Miami
|40
|54
|.426
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|56
|39
|.589
|_
|Cincinnati
|48
|46
|.511
|7½
|St. Louis
|47
|47
|.500
|8½
|Chicago
|46
|48
|.489
|9½
|Pittsburgh
|36
|58
|.383
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|59
|34
|.634
|_
|Los Angeles
|58
|37
|.611
|2
|San Diego
|55
|41
|.573
|5½
|Colorado
|41
|53
|.436
|18½
|Arizona
|28
|68
|.292
|32½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Minnesota 3, Chicago White Sox 2, 8 innings, 1st game
Baltimore 6, Tampa Bay 1
Chicago White Sox 5, Minnesota 3, 7 innings, 2nd game
Detroit 14, Texas 0
Boston 13, Toronto 4
Houston 4, Cleveland 3
Oakland 4, L.A. Angels 1
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Houck 0-2) at Toronto (Ray 8-4), 7:07 p.m.
Texas (Lyles 5-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Morgan 1-3) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2), 8:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 3-5) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-5), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 18, Miami 1
St. Louis 8, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Mets 15, Cincinnati 11, 11 innings
Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 2
San Francisco 7, L.A. Dodgers 2
San Diego at Atlanta, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Kansas City at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
San Diego (Paddack 5-6) at Atlanta (Toussaint 0-0), 12:20 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Mets (Stroman 6-8) at Cincinnati (Hoffman 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-9) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (TBD) at Colorado (TBD), 3:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6), 3:40 p.m.
San Diego (TBD) at Atlanta (Morton 8-3), 5:20 p.m., 2nd game
Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Washington (Fedde 4-7), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Moore 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6), 8:15 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 4-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
