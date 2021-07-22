On Air: Ask the CIO
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 58 38 .604 _
Tampa Bay 57 39 .594 1
New York 50 44 .532 7
Toronto 48 44 .522 8
Baltimore 31 64 .326 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 58 38 .604 _
Cleveland 48 45 .516
Detroit 46 51 .474 12½
Minnesota 41 55 .427 17
Kansas City 39 55 .415 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 58 39 .598 _
Oakland 55 42 .567 3
Seattle 51 45 .531
Los Angeles 46 48 .489 10½
Texas 35 61 .365 22½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 50 43 .538 _
Philadelphia 47 47 .500
Atlanta 46 48 .489
Washington 45 50 .474 6
Miami 41 55 .427 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 56 41 .577 _
Cincinnati 49 47 .510
St. Louis 48 48 .500
Chicago 47 49 .490
Pittsburgh 36 60 .375 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 60 35 .632 _
Los Angeles 59 38 .608 2
San Diego 56 42 .571
Colorado 42 54 .438 18½
Arizona 30 68 .306 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Baltimore 4

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Detroit 4, Texas 2

Boston 7, Toronto 4

Cleveland 5, Houston 4

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

Minnesota 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

        Read more: Sports News

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-4) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 7-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Peralta 3-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-4), 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Allard 2-7) at Houston (Odorizzi 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 8-8) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 4:05 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

San Diego 3, Atlanta 2, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 7, Cincinnati 0

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, Seattle 3

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4

Miami 3, Washington 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 6, Philadelphia 5, 10 innings

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 2, 10 innings

San Francisco 4, L.A. Dodgers 2

San Diego at Atlanta, sus., 2nd game

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 1-4) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 5-6), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-5) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-8) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 5-7) at Miami (Thompson 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (LeBlanc 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-4) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around