Baseball Glance

East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|60
|39
|.606
|_
|Tampa Bay
|60
|39
|.606
|_
|New York
|51
|46
|.526
|8
|Toronto
|49
|45
|.521
|8½
|Baltimore
|33
|64
|.340
|26
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|40
|.592
|_
|Cleveland
|48
|48
|.500
|9
|Detroit
|47
|53
|.470
|12
|Kansas City
|41
|55
|.427
|16
|Minnesota
|42
|57
|.424
|16½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|60
|39
|.606
|_
|Oakland
|56
|44
|.560
|4½
|Seattle
|53
|46
|.535
|7
|Los Angeles
|48
|49
|.495
|11
|Texas
|35
|64
|.354
|25
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|51
|44
|.537
|_
|Atlanta
|48
|49
|.495
|4
|Philadelphia
|48
|49
|.495
|4
|Washington
|45
|52
|.464
|7
|Miami
|42
|57
|.424
|11
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|58
|41
|.586
|_
|Cincinnati
|51
|47
|.520
|6½
|St. Louis
|49
|50
|.495
|9
|Chicago
|48
|51
|.485
|10
|Pittsburgh
|38
|60
|.388
|19½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|61
|37
|.622
|_
|Los Angeles
|60
|40
|.600
|2
|San Diego
|58
|43
|.574
|4½
|Colorado
|43
|55
|.439
|18
|Arizona
|31
|69
|.310
|31
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Boston 3
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
L.A. Angels 2, Minnesota 1
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Houston 4, Texas 1
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Kansas City 9, Detroit 8
Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3
Seattle 5, Oakland 4
Sunday’s Games
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 1:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Toronto (TBD) at Boston (Pivetta 8-4), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 7-3) at Kansas City (Minor 7-8), 8:10 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-5), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 7-5) at Seattle (TBD), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Miami 3, San Diego 2
Baltimore 5, Washington 3
Atlanta 15, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3
Milwaukee 6, Chicago White Sox 1
Toronto 10, N.Y. Mets 3
L.A. Dodgers 1, Colorado 0
Pittsburgh 10, San Francisco 2
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Milwaukee, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta (Muller 1-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-8), 5:10 p.m., 1st game
Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (Howard 0-2), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 8-4) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 12-4), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
