Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 61 39 .610 _
Tampa Bay 60 40 .600 1
New York 51 47 .520 9
Toronto 49 46 .516
Baltimore 34 64 .347 26

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 59 40 .596 _
Cleveland 49 48 .505 9
Detroit 47 54 .465 13
Kansas City 42 55 .433 16
Minnesota 42 58 .420 17½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 61 39 .610 _
Oakland 56 45 .554
Seattle 54 46 .540 7
Los Angeles 49 49 .500 11
Texas 35 65 .350 26

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 52 45 .536 _
Philadelphia 49 49 .500
Atlanta 49 50 .495 4
Washington 45 53 .459
Miami 43 57 .430 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 58 42 .580 _
Cincinnati 51 48 .515
St. Louis 50 50 .500 8
Chicago 49 51 .490 9
Pittsburgh 38 61 .384 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 62 37 .626 _
Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2
San Diego 58 44 .569
Colorado 43 56 .434 19
Arizona 31 70 .307 32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 6, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 6, Minnesota 2

Houston 3, Texas 1

Seattle 4, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1

Monday’s Games

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 3-5) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 7-6) at Kansas City (Keller 7-9), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 7-2) at Seattle (Flexen 9-4), 10:10 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Miami 9, San Diego 3

Baltimore 5, Washington 4

N.Y. Mets 5, Toronto 4

St. Louis 10, Cincinnati 6

Chicago Cubs 5, Arizona 1

San Francisco 6, Pittsburgh 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, Colorado 2

Chicago White Sox 3, Milwaukee 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Miami (Alcantara 5-9) at Baltimore (Watkins 2-0), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-5) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 4-7) at Philadelphia (Moore 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 9-3) at N.Y. Mets (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-6) at Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Widener 1-0) at Texas (Dunning 3-7), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 4-3) at Chicago Cubs (Alzolay 4-10), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 7-5) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-3), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-3) at San Francisco (Webb 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 5-3) at San Diego (Paddack 6-6), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

