Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|62
|39
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|60
|40
|.600
|1½
|New York
|51
|47
|.520
|9½
|Toronto
|49
|47
|.510
|10½
|Baltimore
|34
|65
|.343
|27
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|59
|41
|.590
|_
|Cleveland
|49
|49
|.500
|9
|Detroit
|47
|55
|.461
|13
|Kansas City
|43
|55
|.439
|15
|Minnesota
|43
|58
|.426
|16½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|40
|.604
|_
|Oakland
|56
|45
|.554
|5
|Seattle
|55
|46
|.545
|6
|Los Angeles
|50
|49
|.505
|10
|Texas
|35
|65
|.350
|25½
East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|53
|45
|.541
|_
|Philadelphia
|50
|49
|.505
|3½
|Atlanta
|49
|51
|.490
|5
|Washington
|45
|54
|.455
|8½
|Miami
|44
|57
|.436
|10½
Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|59
|42
|.584
|_
|Cincinnati
|51
|49
|.510
|7½
|St. Louis
|51
|50
|.505
|8
|Chicago
|50
|51
|.495
|9
|Pittsburgh
|38
|62
|.380
|20½
West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|San Francisco
|62
|37
|.626
|_
|Los Angeles
|61
|40
|.604
|2
|San Diego
|58
|44
|.569
|5½
|Colorado
|43
|57
|.430
|19½
|Arizona
|31
|70
|.307
|32
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Toronto 4
Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2
Seattle 11, Houston 8
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2
Miami 7, Baltimore 3
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Houston (Odorizzi 3-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 3:40 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Matz 8-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-4), 8:10 p.m.
Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game
N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5
Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5
L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0
St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2
Miami 7, Baltimore 3
Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 6-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
