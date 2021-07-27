Trending:
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 62 39 .614 _
Tampa Bay 60 40 .600
New York 51 47 .520
Toronto 49 47 .510 10½
Baltimore 34 65 .343 27

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 59 41 .590 _
Cleveland 49 49 .500 9
Detroit 47 55 .461 13
Kansas City 43 55 .439 15
Minnesota 43 58 .426 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 61 40 .604 _
Oakland 56 45 .554 5
Seattle 55 46 .545 6
Los Angeles 50 49 .505 10
Texas 35 65 .350 25½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 53 45 .541 _
Philadelphia 50 49 .505
Atlanta 49 51 .490 5
Washington 45 54 .455
Miami 44 57 .436 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 59 42 .584 _
Cincinnati 51 49 .510
St. Louis 51 50 .505 8
Chicago 50 51 .495 9
Pittsburgh 38 62 .380 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 62 37 .626 _
Los Angeles 61 40 .604 2
San Diego 58 44 .569
Colorado 43 57 .430 19½
Arizona 31 70 .307 32

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Toronto 4

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 6, Detroit 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2

Seattle 11, Houston 8

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

Miami 7, Baltimore 3

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit (Peralta 3-2) at Minnesota (Happ 5-5), 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ray 8-5) at Boston (Richards 6-5), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Houston (Odorizzi 3-5) at Seattle (Kikuchi 6-5), 3:40 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Wacha 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Matz 8-5) at Boston (Houck 0-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 8-7) at Kansas City (Bubic 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 0, 7 innings, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5

Chicago Cubs 6, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Angels 6, Colorado 2

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

Miami 7, Baltimore 3

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Oakland at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis (Kim 6-5) at Cleveland (Plesac 5-3), 1:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 7-6) at San Diego (Snell 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Holloway 2-3) at Baltimore (López 2-12), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 6-5) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 6-9) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 7-6) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 4-6) at Texas (Lyles 5-7), 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-3) at Chicago Cubs (Davies 6-6), 8:05 p.m.

Colorado (González 3-6) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 6-7), 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 10-1) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 10-4), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

