Baseball Glance

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 10:02 am
3 min read
      

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 62 40 .608 _
Tampa Bay 60 41 .594
New York 52 47 .525
Toronto 50 47 .515
Baltimore 34 65 .343 26½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 60 41 .594 _
Cleveland 50 49 .505 9
Detroit 49 55 .471 12½
Kansas City 43 56 .434 16
Minnesota 43 60 .417 18

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 63 40 .612 _
Oakland 57 46 .553 6
Seattle 55 48 .534 8
Los Angeles 50 50 .500 11½
Texas 36 65 .356 26

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 53 46 .535 _
Philadelphia 50 50 .500
Atlanta 50 51 .495 4
Washington 46 54 .460
Miami 44 57 .436 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 59 42 .584 _
Cincinnati 52 49 .515 7
St. Louis 51 51 .500
Chicago 50 52 .490
Pittsburgh 38 62 .380 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 63 37 .630 _
Los Angeles 61 41 .598 3
San Diego 59 45 .567 6
Colorado 44 57 .436 19½
Arizona 31 71 .304 33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

Miami 7, Baltimore 3

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, Tampa Bay 3

Texas 5, Arizona 4

Detroit 6, Minnesota 5, 11 innings

San Diego 7, Oakland 4

Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3

Houston 8, Seattle 6

Toronto at Boston, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Toronto 4, Boston 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Detroit 17, Minnesota 14

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Houston 11, Seattle 4

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-5) at Tampa Bay (Patiño 1-2), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodón 8-4) at Kansas City (Hernández 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-0) at Detroit (Mize 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 9-5) at Boston (Rodríguez 7-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Cobb 7-3), 9:38 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Kansas City at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee 9, Pittsburgh 0

St. Louis 4, Cleveland 2

Miami 7, Baltimore 3

Washington 6, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 12, N.Y. Mets 5

Texas 5, Arizona 4

Cincinnati 7, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

San Diego 7, Oakland 4

Colorado 12, L.A. Angels 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, St. Louis 2

Oakland 10, San Diego 4

Miami at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Scherzer 7-4) at Philadelphia (Velasquez 3-5), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Smyly 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 7-4), 12:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 4-10) at Chicago Cubs (Mills 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at Philadelphia (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 6-5), 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 7-3) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 1-5) at San Diego (Musgrove 6-7), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

