Bears set to welcome back fans for training camp practices

The Associated Press
July 7, 2021 7:45 pm
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are set to welcome back fans for training camp.

The team announced Wednesday that 14 practices at Halas Hall in suburban Lake Forest, Ill., will be open to the public and approximately 1,000 tickets will be made available.

Fans can register for the opportunity to win up to four tickets for a session at chicagobears.com/camp during a one-week window starting Thursday at noon CT. They will only be able to receive tickets for one practice, and will be notified the week of July 19 if they are selected.

The Bears report to camp on July 27 and hold their first practice open to the public on the 29th. Because of COVID-19 protocols, players will not be permitted to sign autographs, as they have in the past.

The Bears are in their second year holding camp at their headquarters following a major expansion project, after nearly two decades at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais, Ill. Last year, camp was closed to the public because of the pandemic.

