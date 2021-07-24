Belgium 3, Netherlands 1
|Belgium
|0
|0
|3
|0
|—
|3
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
Belgium_A. Hendrickx 3.
Netherlands_J. Hertzberger 1.
Green Cards_R. Kemperman, Netherlands, 0. N. de Kerpel, Belgium, 0.
Yellow Cards_B. Bakker, Netherlands, 0.
Red Cards_None.
Umpires_Marcin Grochal, Poland. Adam Kearns, Australia. Jakub Mejzlik, Czech Republic. Hong Zhen Lim, Singapore.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments