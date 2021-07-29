Belgium 87, Puerto Rico 52
|
|
|FG
|FT
|
|
|
|
|Belgium
|MIN
|M-A
|M-A
|REB
|A
|PF
|PTS
|E. Meesseman
|31:02
|12-18
|2-3
|15
|6
|1
|26
|J. Allemand
|27:43
|4-7
|1-1
|6
|7
|2
|10
|K. Mestdagh
|24:38
|6-11
|0-0
|6
|2
|2
|15
|H. Mestdagh
|19:41
|6-10
|0-0
|3
|0
|2
|18
|A. Delaere
|24:47
|4-7
|0-0
|4
|1
|0
|8
|B. Massey
|10:41
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|J. Raman
|19:43
|2-5
|0-0
|4
|5
|2
|4
|K. Linskens
|14:29
|1-4
|0-0
|3
|0
|3
|2
|M. Carpreaux
|06:22
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|A. Wauters
|04:05
|1-1
|0-2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|J. Vanloo
|14:00
|0-4
|2-2
|3
|5
|1
|2
|H. Nauwelaers
|02:49
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|200:00
|36-69
|5-8
|51
|28
|16
|87
Percentages: FG .520 FT .630
3-Point Goals: 10-23 .430 (H. Mestdagh 6-9, K. Mestdagh 3-7, J. Allemand 1-3, J. Vanloo 0-2, A. Delaere 0-1, J. Raman 0-1)
Turnovers: 20 (J. Allemand 5, K. Mestdagh 3, E. Meesseman 3, J. Raman 2, K. Linskens 2, M. Carpreaux 2, H. Mestdagh 1, A. Delaere 1, A. Wauters 1)
Steals: 9 (E. Meesseman 3, J. Allemand 2, K. Mestdagh 1, H. Mestdagh 1, A. Delaere 1, B. Massey 1)
|
|
|FG
|FT
|
|
|
|
|Puerto Rico
|MIN
|M-A
|M-A
|REB
|A
|PF
|PTS
|A. Gibson
|13:12
|1-4
|2-2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|I. Quinones
|31:09
|1-7
|0-0
|4
|1
|0
|3
|D. Salaman
|18:58
|1-4
|0-0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|P. Rosado
|18:40
|2-7
|0-0
|3
|5
|0
|5
|J. O’Neill
|29:47
|3-18
|2-2
|2
|1
|3
|9
|J. Gwathmey
|33:50
|7-19
|6-9
|5
|0
|3
|20
|J. Benitez
|05:44
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Melendez
|23:14
|0-3
|0-0
|5
|0
|2
|0
|S. Lozada-Cabbage
|06:48
|0-3
|0-0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|I. Pagan
|08:54
|2-2
|2-2
|2
|0
|1
|6
|M. Gonzalez
|08:49
|0-2
|2-2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|J. Stinson
|00:55
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|TOTAL
|200:00
|17-71
|14-17
|28
|11
|13
|52
Percentages: FG .240 FT .820
3-Point Goals: 4-28 .140 (J. O’Neill 1-8, I. Quinones 1-5, P. Rosado 1-3, D. Salaman 1-1, J. Gwathmey 0-6, A. Gibson 0-2, T. Melendez 0-1, S. Lozada-Cabbage 0-1, J. Benitez 0-1)
Turnovers: 11 (P. Rosado 3, A. Gibson 2, T. Melendez 2, J. O’Neill 1, I. Quinones 1, D. Salaman 1, J. Gwathmey 1)
Steals: 10 (A. Gibson 2, I. Quinones 2, D. Salaman 2, P. Rosado 1, J. O’Neill 1, J. Gwathmey 1, J. Benitez 1)
|Belgium
|23
|20
|17
|27
|—
|87
|Puerto Rico
|16
|8
|13
|15
|—
|52
