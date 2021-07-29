Trending:
Belgium 87, Puerto Rico 52

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 10:44 pm
1 min read
      

FG FT
Belgium MIN M-A M-A REB A PF PTS
E. Meesseman 31:02 12-18 2-3 15 6 1 26
J. Allemand 27:43 4-7 1-1 6 7 2 10
K. Mestdagh 24:38 6-11 0-0 6 2 2 15
H. Mestdagh 19:41 6-10 0-0 3 0 2 18
A. Delaere 24:47 4-7 0-0 4 1 0 8
B. Massey 10:41 0-0 0-0 2 1 2 0
J. Raman 19:43 2-5 0-0 4 5 2 4
K. Linskens 14:29 1-4 0-0 3 0 3 2
M. Carpreaux 06:22 0-2 0-0 1 1 1 0
A. Wauters 04:05 1-1 0-2 2 0 0 2
J. Vanloo 14:00 0-4 2-2 3 5 1 2
H. Nauwelaers 02:49 0-0 0-0 2 0 0 0
TOTAL 200:00 36-69 5-8 51 28 16 87

Percentages: FG .520 FT .630

3-Point Goals: 10-23 .430 (H. Mestdagh 6-9, K. Mestdagh 3-7, J. Allemand 1-3, J. Vanloo 0-2, A. Delaere 0-1, J. Raman 0-1)

Turnovers: 20 (J. Allemand 5, K. Mestdagh 3, E. Meesseman 3, J. Raman 2, K. Linskens 2, M. Carpreaux 2, H. Mestdagh 1, A. Delaere 1, A. Wauters 1)

Steals: 9 (E. Meesseman 3, J. Allemand 2, K. Mestdagh 1, H. Mestdagh 1, A. Delaere 1, B. Massey 1)

FG FT
Puerto Rico MIN M-A M-A REB A PF PTS
A. Gibson 13:12 1-4 2-2 2 0 0 4
I. Quinones 31:09 1-7 0-0 4 1 0 3
D. Salaman 18:58 1-4 0-0 3 3 3 3
P. Rosado 18:40 2-7 0-0 3 5 0 5
J. O’Neill 29:47 3-18 2-2 2 1 3 9
J. Gwathmey 33:50 7-19 6-9 5 0 3 20
J. Benitez 05:44 0-2 0-0 0 0 0 0
T. Melendez 23:14 0-3 0-0 5 0 2 0
S. Lozada-Cabbage 06:48 0-3 0-0 1 0 1 0
I. Pagan 08:54 2-2 2-2 2 0 1 6
M. Gonzalez 08:49 0-2 2-2 1 1 0 2
J. Stinson 00:55 0-0 0-0 0 0 0 0
TOTAL 200:00 17-71 14-17 28 11 13 52

Percentages: FG .240 FT .820

3-Point Goals: 4-28 .140 (J. O’Neill 1-8, I. Quinones 1-5, P. Rosado 1-3, D. Salaman 1-1, J. Gwathmey 0-6, A. Gibson 0-2, T. Melendez 0-1, S. Lozada-Cabbage 0-1, J. Benitez 0-1)

Turnovers: 11 (P. Rosado 3, A. Gibson 2, T. Melendez 2, J. O’Neill 1, I. Quinones 1, D. Salaman 1, J. Gwathmey 1)

Steals: 10 (A. Gibson 2, I. Quinones 2, D. Salaman 2, P. Rosado 1, J. O’Neill 1, J. Gwathmey 1, J. Benitez 1)

Belgium 23 20 17 27 87
Puerto Rico 16 8 13 15 52

